The NBER and its Role in Shaping Economic Policy

The world of economics has always been characterized by fluctuations, ebbs, and flows that have challenged economists and policymakers alike. One institution that has been at the forefront of studying and understanding these economic cycles is the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). The NBER, with its president James Poterba and the Business Cycle Dating Committee, is responsible for determining the official start and end dates of recessions in the United States—a critical task for shaping future policy.

The Evolution of the NBER

The NBER was established in 1920, initially focusing on workers’ income, businesses, and capital. However, due to the evident fluctuation in economic activities, it shifted its focus toward studying economic cycles. Early economists, despite having less economic data, recognized that the pace and volume of economic activity varied over time. This led to an exploration into the inevitability and causes of these fluctuations.

The Authoritative Voice on Recession Timelines

Today, the Business Cycle Dating Committee, a group of academics based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is recognized as an authoritative body on recession timelines. While the NBER does not make forecasts, its findings and dates are influential in informing policy decisions, such as understanding the impact of interest rate changes or commodity price spikes on the economy.

Understanding Economic Fluctuations through Recession Dating

Recession dating is a crucial tool that helps researchers and policymakers understand the causes of economic contractions and expansions. It also helps assess the effects of various economic shocks and anticipate potential downturns. This understanding enables more informed and strategic responses to economic challenges.

Modern Research in Economics

Recent research in the field of economics has explored new aspects of economic policy and market stability. For instance, a study discussed the presence of a monetary policy cost channel and its impact on inflation when the Phillips curve is flat. It emphasized a condition where lax monetary policy can push the economy into a low-inflation trap and discussed modifying standard policy rules targeting inflation under this condition.

Another research looked into the level of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in European Union member states from 2014 to 2022. Using an econometric ARDL panel model, the study replaced traditional inflation indices with a specially calculated energy price index. The results suggested that countries with a higher renewable energy share are less vulnerable to energy price fluctuations, positively affecting financial stability.

These studies indicate the evolving nature of economic research. They demonstrate how the NBER, through its rigorous research and the work of its Business Cycle Dating Committee, continues to provide invaluable insights into the complex world of economics, informing policy decisions and shaping our understanding of economic cycles.