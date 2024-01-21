The Mustang Mach 1 Restomod: A Classic Transformed into a Supercar

In the realm of muscle car restomods, a sparkling gem has emerged, courtesy of custom car builder Bobby Johnson. With an artistic blend of old and new, Johnson has achieved a remarkable feat by morphing a classic Ford Mustang Mach 1 into a bona fide supercar, infused with the heart of a modern Ford GT.

Reimagining a Classic

The heart of this extraordinary restomod lies in its mid-engine conversion. A supercharged 5.4-liter V8, which once roared beneath the hood of a 2006 Ford GT, now finds its place where the Mustang's rear seats used to be. But the transformation didn't stop there. Johnson fashioned a custom tube-frame chassis and modified the original Mach 1 body extensively to accommodate this new setup. This involved extending the car's wheelbase by two inches and fortifying its structure with a custom roll cage.

Vintage Beast, Modern Heart

The Mustang restomod holds onto the power output of the Ford GT engine, boasting a formidable 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. It channels this power through a six-speed manual transmission. Johnson's modifications have meticulously crafted a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, essential for any supercar's handling and performance.

Custom Details & Notable Features

Externally, the Mustang Mach 1 carries distinctive custom elements. '69 Mustang rear quarter panels have been repurposed as air ducts, directing airflow to the rear engine bay. A one-piece hatch has been introduced for convenient engine access. Phat Racing coilovers lend the car a lowered stance, enhancing its aggressive appeal. Modern touches are not absent, with 18-inch EVOD wheels, Wilwood disc brakes, and a hydro-boost system from a 2003 Mustang SVT Cobra augmenting the car's overall persona.

Despite its irresistible allure, this restomod didn't meet its reserve price at the Mecum Florida auction. However, it has undoubtedly set a high standard in the world of muscle car restomods. Its existence invites vintage car owners worldwide to consider the potential of their vehicles, opening doors to more such riveting transformations in the future.