The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Preserving Tradition Amid Legal Struggles

Louie Ungaro, a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, embodies an age-old tradition of fishing in Elliott Bay. This practice is not just a way of life; it is a part of the tribe’s very essence, a rite deeply ingrained within their history and culture. However, the journey to preserve this tradition has been far from smooth. It is a tale of relentless struggle, legal battles, and the indomitable spirit of a community, determined to uphold their rights.

The Boldt Decision: A Landmark Victory

Half a century ago, the U.S. District Court Judge George Boldt delivered what is now known as the Boldt Decision. This ruling legally acknowledged the Native American tribes’ right to fish, a right that was stated in treaties signed about 170 years ago. The Boldt Decision was a triumph born out of sacrifices made by countless Native fishers and their kin, many of whom faced incarceration and brutal violence while defending their fishing rights.

From Fish-ins to Famous Allies

The battle for these rights utilized strategies reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Fish-ins were organized, coalitions were formed, and the media’s attention was drawn using the star power of celebrities like Marlon Brando and Dick Gregory. At the forefront of this struggle was Billy Frank Jr, a Nisqually fishing rights defender, who was arrested over 50 times. The protests sometimes spiraled into violence, as Puyallup tribal elder Ramona Bennett painfully remembers a riot on the banks of the Puyallup River where the police response was anything but gentle.

Treaties, Tribulations, and Triumphs

The treaties of the 1850s, negotiated by Isaac Stevens, had promised these fishing rights to the Native tribes. However, as non-Native commercial fishing grew, the state began to restrict Native fishing. The Boldt Decision marked a significant turn in this narrative, recognizing that the tribes were entitled to half the harvestable number of fish. Despite this legal victory, the tribes are still grappling with the challenge of fish scarcity due to habitat destruction and overfishing.

In an interesting twist, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe recently became the first Native American tribe to be featured on professional sports team jerseys, courtesy of the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken. This partnership also includes the construction of a multi-sport court on the Muckleshoot Reservation, highlighting their contribution to the sports community and bringing their struggle to the forefront of the public eye.

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe’s story is a testament to their resilience, a story of preserving tradition even as they navigate the choppy waters of legality and sustainability. It is a narrative that continues to unfold, echoing the tribe’s enduring connection to the Puget Sound and their relentless fight for their rightful place in it.