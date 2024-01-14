en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Preserving Tradition Amid Legal Struggles

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Preserving Tradition Amid Legal Struggles

Louie Ungaro, a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, embodies an age-old tradition of fishing in Elliott Bay. This practice is not just a way of life; it is a part of the tribe’s very essence, a rite deeply ingrained within their history and culture. However, the journey to preserve this tradition has been far from smooth. It is a tale of relentless struggle, legal battles, and the indomitable spirit of a community, determined to uphold their rights.

The Boldt Decision: A Landmark Victory

Half a century ago, the U.S. District Court Judge George Boldt delivered what is now known as the Boldt Decision. This ruling legally acknowledged the Native American tribes’ right to fish, a right that was stated in treaties signed about 170 years ago. The Boldt Decision was a triumph born out of sacrifices made by countless Native fishers and their kin, many of whom faced incarceration and brutal violence while defending their fishing rights.

From Fish-ins to Famous Allies

The battle for these rights utilized strategies reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Fish-ins were organized, coalitions were formed, and the media’s attention was drawn using the star power of celebrities like Marlon Brando and Dick Gregory. At the forefront of this struggle was Billy Frank Jr, a Nisqually fishing rights defender, who was arrested over 50 times. The protests sometimes spiraled into violence, as Puyallup tribal elder Ramona Bennett painfully remembers a riot on the banks of the Puyallup River where the police response was anything but gentle.

Treaties, Tribulations, and Triumphs

The treaties of the 1850s, negotiated by Isaac Stevens, had promised these fishing rights to the Native tribes. However, as non-Native commercial fishing grew, the state began to restrict Native fishing. The Boldt Decision marked a significant turn in this narrative, recognizing that the tribes were entitled to half the harvestable number of fish. Despite this legal victory, the tribes are still grappling with the challenge of fish scarcity due to habitat destruction and overfishing.

In an interesting twist, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe recently became the first Native American tribe to be featured on professional sports team jerseys, courtesy of the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken. This partnership also includes the construction of a multi-sport court on the Muckleshoot Reservation, highlighting their contribution to the sports community and bringing their struggle to the forefront of the public eye.

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe’s story is a testament to their resilience, a story of preserving tradition even as they navigate the choppy waters of legality and sustainability. It is a narrative that continues to unfold, echoing the tribe’s enduring connection to the Puget Sound and their relentless fight for their rightful place in it.

0
History United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
2 hours ago
Medieval Money, Morality, and the Age of Capitalism: An Exhibition at Morgan Library
In the heart of Manhattan, the renowned Morgan Library and Museum is hosting a riveting exhibition titled “Medieval Money, Merchants and Morality,” presenting a captivating narrative of the tumultuous economic revolution at the close of the Middle Ages and dawn of the Renaissance. The spotlight of the exhibition is a German strongbox, a testament to
Medieval Money, Morality, and the Age of Capitalism: An Exhibition at Morgan Library
The Real-life Murder That Inspired Agatha Christie's First Novel
4 hours ago
The Real-life Murder That Inspired Agatha Christie's First Novel
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: A Tribute to India's Heroes
5 hours ago
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: A Tribute to India's Heroes
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
2 hours ago
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
3 hours ago
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
Rare 17th-century Trading Token Unveils Story of a Resilient Businesswoman
3 hours ago
Rare 17th-century Trading Token Unveils Story of a Resilient Businesswoman
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
13 seconds
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
1 min
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
1 min
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
2 mins
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
President Biden Clarifies US Position on Taiwan Amid Regional Tensions
2 mins
President Biden Clarifies US Position on Taiwan Amid Regional Tensions
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
3 mins
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
7 mins
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
10 mins
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
12 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
27 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app