The Mother of the American Valentine: The Story of Esther Howland and Her Enduring Legacy

February 14, a day of love and affection, owes its modern-day traditions to an enterprising woman from the 19th century. Esther Howland, often hailed as 'The mother of the American valentine', single-handedly revolutionized the way Americans celebrate this cherished holiday. With her intricate, hand-crafted valentines, she not only carved a niche for herself in the annals of entrepreneurship but also set the stage for a multi-billion-dollar industry.

The Birth of an Empire

Born in 1828 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Esther Howland was far from an ordinary woman. A graduate of Mount Holyoke in 1847, she displayed an innate business acumen and creative flair that would soon change the face of Valentine's Day celebrations. Inspired by an ornate English valentine she received, Howland saw a business opportunity in creating similar cards for the American market.

With her brother's help, she imported lace, paper, and other materials from England and began crafting her unique valentines. These cards were a far cry from the simple, handwritten notes that were common at the time. Instead, they featured layers of lace, elaborate embellishments, and even hidden messages, making them truly special and coveted.

A Labor of Love

Howland's dedication to her craft was evident in the meticulous attention to detail she paid to each card. She enlisted the help of other women in Worcester, employing an assembly-line approach to create her valentines. This not only allowed her to meet the growing demand but also provided employment opportunities for women in her community.

Despite facing challenges as a female entrepreneur in the 19th century, Howland's innovative approach and unwavering dedication led to the success of her business. She advertised her valentines in newspapers and magazines, and they were soon sold across the country. In 1879, she partnered with Edward Taft to form the New England Valentine Company, further expanding her reach.

A Lasting Legacy

Howland's impact on Valentine's Day celebrations is still felt today. Her company, which was later bought by the George C. Whitney Company, created the first commercially mass-produced valentines in the United States. Today, nearly 200 million Valentine's Day cards are sent out each year, making it second only to Christmas as a card-sending holiday.

In Worcester, Howland's legacy lives on. The city's history museum offers free admission in her honor every Valentine's Day, and residents continue to make Howland-style valentines every year. The intricate, hand-crafted cards that she popularized have become a symbol of love and affection, reminding us of the enduring power of creativity and entrepreneurship.

As we prepare to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, let us remember Esther Howland and her remarkable contribution to this beloved holiday. Her story serves as a testament to the transformative power of vision, determination, and a little bit of lace.