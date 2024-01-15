The Most Criticized Award Show Hosts: A Walk Through Infamy

In the glittering world of award ceremonies, the role of the host is pivotal. They can either light up the stage, or their performance can be a damp squib. It’s a high-risk role, and the consequences of missteps can be harsh. A new compilation has brought together some of the most criticized hosts of all time, those who have left an indelible mark for all the wrong reasons during major award shows like the Oscars, the Emmys, and the Golden Globes.

The Quirky and the Questionable

An unexpected inclusion in the list is Donald Duck, who co-hosted the 1958 Oscars alongside big names. The animated character’s presence was seen as an unnecessary gimmick, overshadowing the star-studded event. Similarly, Chevy Chase‘s stint as the Oscars host for the second time in 1987 was marked by a pompous attitude that rubbed many the wrong way. And then there was David Letterman, a respected figure in the late-night circuit, whose lack of punchlines at the Oscars fell flat with the audience.

The Missteps and the Misfires

The 2008 Emmys were noted for an unusual experiment where five reality show hosts took the reins. The result? An awkward opening and a lackluster performance that failed to engage viewers. This event was also a talking point in the list. James Franco’s hosting alongside Anne Hathaway at the Oscars is remembered for his unengaged demeanor. Adding to the list, Seth MacFarlane’s offensive Oscars monologue had viewers cringing in their seats.

The Controversial and the Criticized

Colin Jost and Michael Che’s bored demeanor during the 2018 Emmys and Kevin Hart’s homophobic tweets that led to him stepping down from hosting the Oscars were also mentioned. The latest addition to this infamous list is Jo Koy. His handling of a monologue at the Golden Globes was criticized, particularly for blaming other writers for the bad jokes. His performance received mixed reactions, and he was dubbed as one of the worst hosts the Golden Globes has ever had.

While this list is unranked and acknowledged as not definitive, it serves as a reminder that being an award show host is not a walk in the park. It demands a delicate balance of wit, humor, and respect for the occasion and the audience. A misstep can lead to a place on such lists, and a successful performance can elevate the entire event.