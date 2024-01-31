The Messenger Shuts Down: A Major Setback in the Digital Media Landscape

In a stunning turn of events, digital media startup The Messenger, launched just last year, is closing its doors due to insurmountable financial difficulties. This shutdown is viewed as one of the most significant media failures of the internet era, Axios reports.

Exhaustive Efforts Yield No Respite

The company's founder and CEO, Jimmy Finkelstein, dispatched a memo to his employees elucidating that despite their exhaustive efforts, they were unable to garner the necessary funding to stave off bankruptcy. Consequently, the heart-wrenching decision to immediately shut down was made.

An Ambitious Start, An Unfortunate End

Launched with the noble intent of offering balanced and precise journalism in response to the dwindling trust in media among Americans, The Messenger began its journey with an initial capital of $50 million and a team of seasoned journalists. However, it fell short of achieving profitability, generating a mere $3 million in 2023 while burning through millions every month.

Despite attracting around 10 million unique monthly visitors, the numbers fell significantly short of what was necessary to break even. Finkelstein, who had previously made a profitable exit by selling The Hill for $130 million, expressed his profound disappointment at this failure.

A Ripple in the Media Industry

This downfall of The Messenger is indicative of a larger trend of financial distress plaguing the media industry, with stalwarts like the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post also staring at substantial losses and potential job cuts. As the dust settles on this unfortunate chapter in digital media, questions linger about the sustainability and profitability of online journalism.