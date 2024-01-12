The Mastodon: A Step Closer to Becoming America’s National Fossil

In a recent bipartisan initiative, U.S. Senators Mike Braun of Indiana and Gary Peters of Michigan have proposed the National Fossil Act, a significant bill with the objective of designating the mastodon as America’s national fossil. A prehistoric mammal, the mastodon roamed North America more than 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene era, embodying resilience, strength, and the spirit of exploration.

Mastodon: Symbol of Resilience and Exploration

According to Senator Braun, the mastodon’s enduring presence over millennia reflects a spirit of resilience and exploration that speaks to the American ethos. This initiative is built upon the mastodon’s existing recognition as the state fossil of both Indiana and Michigan, states where remains of these creatures are found with considerable frequency.

Contrasting the Mastodon and the Mammoth

In their proposal, the senators have underscored the mastodon’s uniqueness to the United States, setting it apart from the mammoth, its distant cousin that inhabited other regions of the world. This point of distinction emphasizes the mastodon’s special position in American natural history.

The Potential of Preservation for Future Generations

Senator Peters underlined the historical significance of the mastodon in his remarks, mentioning the discovery of one of the most complete mastodon skeletons in Michigan. He stressed the potential of such recognition to inspire future generations of scientists and researchers. The National Fossil Act is an opportunity to enshrine the mastodon’s importance in American public life and formally establish its status as the national fossil.