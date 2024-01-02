The Lodge of Hope: A Beacon for the Homeless in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe

In a recent edition of Native Bidask, a candid conversation between the Publisher and Editor of Native News Online, Levi Rickert, and Chairman Austin Lowe of The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, brought to light an innovative project that is making a significant impact on the tribe’s homeless population. The project, known as The Lodge of Hope, has transformed a motel into a shelter, providing much-needed support for the tribe’s homeless, a move that has proven to be a lifeline for 39 households, including numerous children since its inception in August 2023.

A Comprehensive Approach to Homelessness

Chairman Lowe, leveraging his experience as a certified social worker, expounded on the project’s comprehensive approach. This included unique case management services aimed at addressing the root causes of homelessness. In many cases, the reasons for homelessness extend beyond the absence of physical shelter, with factors such as unemployment, mental health issues, and substance abuse often playing a pivotal role. By addressing these issues, The Lodge of Hope aims to provide a long-term solution to the homelessness problem within the tribe.

Tackling Homelessness Beyond Denver

Meanwhile, in Denver, Mayor Mike Johnston’s House1000 campaign has seen considerable success, housing over 1,000 homeless people in temporary shelters. The campaign has resulted in the decommissioning of 10 homeless encampments. However, concerns remain about preventing the formation of new encampments and finding long-term solutions to homelessness in Denver. Furthermore, the influx of migrants from the Southern border has raised questions about resource allocation for traditional homeless programs.

Efforts in Boston

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu is working tirelessly to clear the homeless encampment at Mass and Cass, with plans to re-establish a campus for long-term detox and rehab facilities. The article highlights the story of a former homeless individual who has turned his life around, emphasizing that with the right support and resources, overcoming homelessness and substance abuse is possible.

The interview with Chairman Lowe and the subsequent discussion on The Lodge of Hope will air on January 5th, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST on Native News Online’s social media channels.