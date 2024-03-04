The Last of Lucy Ignites Tech-Death Scene with New Single 'Empyreal Banisher' Ahead of 'Godform' Album Release

As the global arms race within technical death metal evolves, bands like The Last of Lucy are pushing the envelope with their latest single, 'Empyreal Banisher.' Released in anticipation of their upcoming album 'Godform,' set for May 17 by Transcending Obscurity Records, the band showcases a fusion of ferocious instrumental prowess and imaginative creativity that sets them apart in a crowded genre.

Revolutionizing Tech-Death Metal

Two and a half years since their last album 'Moksha,' The Last of Lucy returns with a vengeance. 'Empyreal Banisher' features a video directed by Alexander Thomas of Eternal Film Productions, depicting a nightmarish narrative filled with characters such as The Butcher and The Plague. This visual accompaniment underscores the band's ability to blend storytelling with their sonic assault. Musically, the single holds its ground in the tech-death arena with rapid-fire percussion, intricate guitar work, and unexpected instrumental interludes that demonstrate the band's versatility and innovation.

More Than Just Technical Proficiency

While 'Empyreal Banisher' impresses with its technical mastery, The Last of Lucy also incorporates elements that enhance the song's narrative depth. From slithering guitar solos that evoke a sense of menace, to a bass-driven interlude that adds a futuristic tone, the band proves that technical death metal can be both brutally intense and creatively rich. Vocalist Josh De La Sol's performance adds to the song's intensity, with his ferocious delivery ensuring that the track's thematic darkness is felt as well as heard.

A Foretaste of 'Godform'

'Empyreal Banisher' serves as a tantalizing preview of what to expect from 'Godform.' With this single, The Last of Lucy has set high expectations for their upcoming album, promising a blend of technical skill, imaginative composition, and thematic storytelling that could redefine the boundaries of technical death metal. As the release date approaches, fans and newcomers alike will eagerly await the full experience that 'Godform' promises to deliver.

The release of 'Empyreal Banisher' not only signifies The Last of Lucy's return to the forefront of the technical death metal scene but also highlights their commitment to pushing the genre's boundaries. By blending unparalleled instrumental skill with a vivid imagination, the band invites listeners to explore the depths of their musical universe. As 'Godform' looms on the horizon, it is clear that The Last of Lucy is not content to simply participate in the tech-death arms race; they aim to lead it.