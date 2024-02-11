The Last Days of Chocolate: A Bittersweet Symphony of Horror, Humor, and Cultural Commentary at the Pan African Film Festival

In a tantalizing fusion of horror, humor, and cultural commentary, Atlanta-based writer and director L.M. Davis is set to premiere her latest film, 'The Last Days of Chocolate,' at the 32nd annual Pan African Film Festival. The much-anticipated event, scheduled to take place at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw in Los Angeles, CA, will showcase an array of films that celebrate African and African diaspora cinema.
A Bittersweet Symphony
Set in a dystopian future where the world's chocolate supply has vanished, 'The Last Days of Chocolate' follows a Black protagonist who possesses an extraordinary trait: they emit an intoxicating chocolate scent. Amidst a global hunger for the elusive confection, this characteristic places them in the crosshairs of those who will stop at nothing to satisfy their cravings.
The film's ensemble cast is led by Nikki LaShae and Richard Hempton, with Davis at the helm as both writer and director. A graduate of Hampton University, Davis founded Third Rose Enterprises and cut her teeth in the film industry as an extra before transitioning to the role of director.
From Fevered Dreams to Oscar Dreams
Davis' directorial debut, 'Fevered Dreams,' proved to be a resounding success, screening at nine festivals and garnering five awards, including two for Best Director and one for Best Film. Now, with 'The Last Days of Chocolate' poised to captivate audiences at the prestigious Pan African Film Festival, Davis finds herself on the precipice of even greater accolades.
As an Oscar-qualifying festival for short films, the Pan African Film Festival presents a unique opportunity for Davis and her team. The festival's reputation for celebrating diverse voices and stories from the African diaspora makes it an ideal platform for 'The Last Days of Chocolate,' a film that deftly explores themes of race, identity, and survival in a world gone mad with desire.
A Festival of Culture and Creativity
The Pan African Film Festival, which runs from February 8th to the 19th, is a celebration of African and African diaspora cinema, featuring a diverse selection of films, documentaries, and shorts. This year's event promises to be a veritable feast for cinephiles, with a variety of screenings, workshops, and panel discussions on offer.
In addition to the film programming, the festival will also host a free lunch for attendees, providing a unique opportunity to engage with filmmakers, industry professionals, and fellow film enthusiasts. Tickets for the event can be RSVP'd by emailing info@tasteofculture.org.
As the 32nd annual Pan African Film Festival prepares to roll out the red carpet for 'The Last Days of Chocolate' and its fellow selections, audiences can look forward to a cinematic experience that transcends borders, challenges expectations, and celebrates the rich tapestry of stories that make up the African diaspora.
In the bittersweet world of 'The Last Days of Chocolate,' L.M. Davis invites viewers to explore the darker side of human nature, where the desire for a simple pleasure can lead to chaos and destruction. As the film makes its debut at the Pan African Film Festival, Davis and her team stand poised to make their mark on the world of cinema, one chocolate-scented frame at a time.
The Last Days of Chocolate: A Bittersweet Symphony of Horror, Humor, and Cultural Commentary at the Pan African Film Festival
In a dystopian future without chocolate, L.M. Davis' film, 'The Last Days of Chocolate,' explores themes of race, identity, and survival as a Black protagonist emits an intoxicating chocolate scent. Screening at the prestigious Pan African Film Festival, Davis' work promises a unique blend of horror, humor, and cultural commentary.
Follow Us
In a tantalizing fusion of horror, humor, and cultural commentary, Atlanta-based writer and director L.M. Davis is set to premiere her latest film, 'The Last Days of Chocolate,' at the 32nd annual Pan African Film Festival. The much-anticipated event, scheduled to take place at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw in Los Angeles, CA, will showcase an array of films that celebrate African and African diaspora cinema.
A Bittersweet Symphony
Set in a dystopian future where the world's chocolate supply has vanished, 'The Last Days of Chocolate' follows a Black protagonist who possesses an extraordinary trait: they emit an intoxicating chocolate scent. Amidst a global hunger for the elusive confection, this characteristic places them in the crosshairs of those who will stop at nothing to satisfy their cravings.
The film's ensemble cast is led by Nikki LaShae and Richard Hempton, with Davis at the helm as both writer and director. A graduate of Hampton University, Davis founded Third Rose Enterprises and cut her teeth in the film industry as an extra before transitioning to the role of director.
From Fevered Dreams to Oscar Dreams
Davis' directorial debut, 'Fevered Dreams,' proved to be a resounding success, screening at nine festivals and garnering five awards, including two for Best Director and one for Best Film. Now, with 'The Last Days of Chocolate' poised to captivate audiences at the prestigious Pan African Film Festival, Davis finds herself on the precipice of even greater accolades.
As an Oscar-qualifying festival for short films, the Pan African Film Festival presents a unique opportunity for Davis and her team. The festival's reputation for celebrating diverse voices and stories from the African diaspora makes it an ideal platform for 'The Last Days of Chocolate,' a film that deftly explores themes of race, identity, and survival in a world gone mad with desire.
A Festival of Culture and Creativity
The Pan African Film Festival, which runs from February 8th to the 19th, is a celebration of African and African diaspora cinema, featuring a diverse selection of films, documentaries, and shorts. This year's event promises to be a veritable feast for cinephiles, with a variety of screenings, workshops, and panel discussions on offer.
In addition to the film programming, the festival will also host a free lunch for attendees, providing a unique opportunity to engage with filmmakers, industry professionals, and fellow film enthusiasts. Tickets for the event can be RSVP'd by emailing info@tasteofculture.org.
As the 32nd annual Pan African Film Festival prepares to roll out the red carpet for 'The Last Days of Chocolate' and its fellow selections, audiences can look forward to a cinematic experience that transcends borders, challenges expectations, and celebrates the rich tapestry of stories that make up the African diaspora.
In the bittersweet world of 'The Last Days of Chocolate,' L.M. Davis invites viewers to explore the darker side of human nature, where the desire for a simple pleasure can lead to chaos and destruction. As the film makes its debut at the Pan African Film Festival, Davis and her team stand poised to make their mark on the world of cinema, one chocolate-scented frame at a time.