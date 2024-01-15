en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

The Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Ripple Effect on Global Travel

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
The Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Ripple Effect on Global Travel

In the global narrative of war, the human element often becomes a mere statistic. In the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, this notion is painfully apparent. The 100-day war has left a profound impact on the Middle East, one that extends well beyond the borders of the disputed territories and profoundly affects travel patterns within the United States.

Tragic Consequences of Conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been devastating, causing widespread death and destruction. The war has resulted in the death of thousands, with a significant percentage of them being civilians, primarily women and children. The conflict has also led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, with a particular toll on journalists and media workers. The war’s aftermath has seen a significant impact on international travel trends, with a 6% overall decrease in tickets to the Middle East compared to 2019 figures.

The Impact on Travel

The conflict has had significant implications on international travel. Data from travel analytics company ForwardKeys reveals a growth in international arrivals to the Middle East in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, this growth was below the anticipated 30% rise compared to 2019 levels. The first quarter of 2024 initially promised a 49% increase in issued tickets over pre-pandemic levels. However, post-conflict, this optimism waned, with tickets issued as of January 5th only up by 9% compared to 2019.

A Broader Sense of Unease

The conflict’s ripple effects have extended to the United States. A survey by Morning Consult found that one in five Americans had delayed, rescheduled, or canceled travel plans due to the conflict. This includes trips within the United States (41%), the Middle East (12%), North Africa (7%), and Western Europe (14%). These cancellations within the U.S. are attributed to a broader sense of unease, fuelled by concerns over antisemitism, Islamophobia, and heightened awareness of security issues. A U.S. State Department travel advisory issued on October 19th, 2023, advising increased caution due to potential threats globally, may have played a role in affecting traveler confidence.

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the effects are far-reaching. The war’s impact on travel is just one facet of the comprehensive toll that conflict takes on society. While the immediate effects are stark, the long-term consequences on travel patterns, geopolitics, and human lives are yet to be fully understood. This conflict, like many before it, serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of war on all aspects of life.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
10 mins ago
Arctic Blast Disrupts US: A Tale of Weather-Induced Chaos
In a dramatic twist of nature, a severe Arctic blast has swept across parts of the United States, leaving in its wake a tableau of disruption and disarray. The icy grip of the Arctic vortex, catapulted from its polar confines, has resulted in significant snowfall and gale-force winds, adversely affecting travel, power supply, and even
Arctic Blast Disrupts US: A Tale of Weather-Induced Chaos
China Leverages 'Star Effect' to Boost Tourism
2 hours ago
China Leverages 'Star Effect' to Boost Tourism
Pilots Share Practical Tips for Improved In-Flight Experience
2 hours ago
Pilots Share Practical Tips for Improved In-Flight Experience
Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience
51 mins ago
Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience
Uncertain Future for Don Hearn's Cabins: A Cherished Off-Grid Escape Faces Demolition
1 hour ago
Uncertain Future for Don Hearn's Cabins: A Cherished Off-Grid Escape Faces Demolition
Cuttack Station Empowers Local Artisans with 'One Station One Product' Stall
1 hour ago
Cuttack Station Empowers Local Artisans with 'One Station One Product' Stall
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
1 min
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
2 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
4 mins
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
4 mins
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
6 mins
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
8 mins
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
10 mins
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
10 mins
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
11 mins
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app