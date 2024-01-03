en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

The Impact of US Policies in West Asia: The Legacy of General Qasem Soleimani

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
The Impact of US Policies in West Asia: The Legacy of General Qasem Soleimani

In a seminal shift of global power dynamics, the United States’ involvement in West Asia has been marked by efforts to destabilize the region during the last two decades. These efforts have led to the elimination of regional leaders striving for stability and convergence, contributing to a crisis in the region. One such figure was General Qasem Soleimani, whose strategic role in fostering stability and security was perceived to clash with American interests. His actions were seen as a catalyst for the decline of American hegemony and the emergence of new global alliances.

The Role of General Soleimani

General Soleimani, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, was known for his strategic role in establishing stability and security in the West Asian region. His efforts led to the integration and convergence of resistance, creating orderliness and stability. His influence and school of thought have reportedly spread globally. The general also formed an alliance with Russia and China for international security, which marked the beginning of America’s decline.

The Assassination and its Aftermath

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020. The US had labeled him as a terrorist and considered him to be the leading military advisor to the Iranian government. His strategy of a “ring of fire” was instrumental in assembling forces and allies against the US and Israel. After his assassination, the Iranian Foreign Ministry sent a second official notification to the US government seeking arbitration for the drone strike. If the US does not respond within six months, the matter will be taken to the International Court of Justice.

The Legacy of General Soleimani

The legacy of General Soleimani is marked by his efforts to foster regional stability and resistance against US and Zionist policies. His strategic alliances, particularly with Russia and China, are believed to have reorganized power at the international level. This shift has been a significant factor in the decline of American influence in the global system. Despite his death, his approach and philosophy continue to have a profound impact on global resistance movements.

0
International Relations United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Ceramics Triennale: A Spectrum of Global Talent Celebrating Contemporary Ceramics

By BNN Correspondents

Anushka Sen: From Ringing Bells in Seoul to Making Waves in Global Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Mark Mobius on the Importance of Understanding Emerging Markets Beyond Indices

By Israel Ojoko

OECD Releases New Administrative Guidance on Global Minimum Taxation Rules

By BNN Correspondents

AFP Commits to Rules of Engagement Amid U.S. Maritime Exercises ...
@Asia · 13 mins
AFP Commits to Rules of Engagement Amid U.S. Maritime Exercises ...
heart comment 0
China’s Premier Extends Condolences and Offers Support to Japan Following Earthquakes

By BNN Correspondents

China's Premier Extends Condolences and Offers Support to Japan Following Earthquakes
China’s Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country’s Election Results

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
2024: The Year of Global Space Race

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: The Year of Global Space Race
India Likely to Renew Long-Term LNG Deal with Qatar Beyond 2028

By BNN Correspondents

India Likely to Renew Long-Term LNG Deal with Qatar Beyond 2028
Latest Headlines
World News
The MMA Landscape in 2024: McGregor's Return and More
26 seconds
The MMA Landscape in 2024: McGregor's Return and More
Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: A New Chapter in Regional Conflict?
1 min
Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: A New Chapter in Regional Conflict?
Alfa Semedo: From Saudi Pro League to Guinea-Bissau's Afcon Hope
2 mins
Alfa Semedo: From Saudi Pro League to Guinea-Bissau's Afcon Hope
Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm
2 mins
Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm
Mohammed Afzal's Honorary Status at Risk Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct
2 mins
Mohammed Afzal's Honorary Status at Risk Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct
A Family-centered Soccer Showdown: Newman and Sacred Heart's Scoreless Draw
2 mins
A Family-centered Soccer Showdown: Newman and Sacred Heart's Scoreless Draw
Carlow's ist Cancer Support Centre Receives Donation from Community Event
3 mins
Carlow's ist Cancer Support Centre Receives Donation from Community Event
India's Supreme Court Investigates Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination in Prisons
3 mins
India's Supreme Court Investigates Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination in Prisons
Ohio Non-Profits Receive $306,000 Grant for COVID-Related Expenses
3 mins
Ohio Non-Profits Receive $306,000 Grant for COVID-Related Expenses
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
13 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app