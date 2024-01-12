en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

The Hunt for Scott Kersey: A Distinctive Suit, A Closed Park, and an Unresolved Mystery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
The Hunt for Scott Kersey: A Distinctive Suit, A Closed Park, and an Unresolved Mystery

The Windsor police have shifted the focus of their search for Scott Kersey, a 64-year-old Black man, to Ojibway Park, following the completion of their search at Heritage Park. Kersey, who was last seen on December 29, 2023, is described as approximately 5’3″ tall and weighing around 120 lbs. He was last spotted wearing a distinctive white suit with black lapels and black boots. Search and rescue teams from London and Huron County have been enlisted to aid in the search efforts.

Distinctive White Suit: A Key to Kersey’s Discovery

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul, leading the investigation, underscored the significance of Kersey’s white suit in aiding their search efforts. He urged the public to report any sightings, particularly of the suit, to the Windsor police. The suit, unique in its design and color, could be a key factor in locating Kersey.

Kersey’s Personal Life: A Picture of Joy and Sorrow

In a press statement, Hillary Kersey, Scott Kersey’s daughter, shared insights into her father’s life. She painted a portrait of a man who enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting, and who had a deep love for nature. However, she also shed light on Kersey’s struggles with depression, tracing it back to a family tragedy in 1995.

Unresolved Mystery: Kersey’s Whereabouts

Despite the discovery of Kersey’s survival sack and personal belongings at his residence, his whereabouts remain unknown. The police have assured the public that Ojibway Park will remain closed to facilitate the search, with updates on the investigation being provided through social media channels. As the search continues, the mystery surrounding Kersey’s disappearance deepens, leaving the community in a state of concern and anticipation.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
7 mins ago
Ellie Radford: A Birthday Marred by Online Trolls and Body Shaming
On a day that should have been filled with joy and celebration, the Radford family found themselves battling an unexpected enemy – online trolls. Ellie Radford, the 18-year-old daughter of Noel and Sue Radford, faced a barrage of online abuse over her birthday outfit, sparking outrage and concern for the well-being of the young woman.
Ellie Radford: A Birthday Marred by Online Trolls and Body Shaming
Osofo Kojo Bentil Stirs Controversy: Claims Everyone Can Be a Witch or Wizard
1 hour ago
Osofo Kojo Bentil Stirs Controversy: Claims Everyone Can Be a Witch or Wizard
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
1 hour ago
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
9 mins ago
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition
12 mins ago
Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition
Channel 4 Report Exposes Stereotyping in UK Television Advertising
52 mins ago
Channel 4 Report Exposes Stereotyping in UK Television Advertising
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
1 min
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
2 mins
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
2 mins
Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
2 mins
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
2 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
4 mins
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
4 mins
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
5 mins
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
5 mins
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app