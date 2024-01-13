‘The Hood Arborist’ Cultivates Healthier Urban Forests in South Tucson

The diligent work of Pedro Perez, fondly known as ‘The Hood Arborist,’ is making a significant impact on the South Tucson community. Perez’s commitment to urban forestry and the deep-seated belief in the crucial role of trees in urban environments are transforming his neighborhood.

The Lifeline of Urban Environments

Trees, according to Perez, are instrumental in improving air quality, reducing ambient temperatures, and mitigating the urban heat island effect. These benefits are especially crucial in areas like South Tucson, where pollution from bustling highways and a lack of shade compound these issues. Perez’s efforts are not merely about maintaining tree aesthetics but also about creating a healthier urban forest for the community.

Winter – The Prime Time for Pruning

Perez highlights that winter is the ideal time for pruning trees due to dormant pests and tree species. Pruning in winter allows for a better examination of the tree structure and reduces the risk of infection or pest damage to pruning wounds. The UT Forest and Wildlife Department supports this, having prepared a draft standard operating procedure for the pruning of trees in the city, with guidelines for regular, light, and heavy pruning.

Pruning – A Vital Practice for Longevity

Pruning is crucial for the longevity of trees and to ensure they live long enough to become carbon neutral, which may take 20-30 years. Perez advises residents to learn proper pruning techniques for smaller trees or seek professional help for larger ones. Thoughtful pruning can mitigate tree stress, extend lifespan, and safeguard lives and property, creating a more sustainable and healthier urban environment.

Those interested in learning more about Perez’s work can follow him on his Instagram account, the_hood_arborist. His work is a testament to the power of community involvement in creating greener and healthier cities.