Business

The Hidden Cost of Mass Tort Litigations: An American Dilemma

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
The U.S. legal landscape is witnessing an alarming surge in mass tort litigations that are not only impacting the accused corporations but are also posing a substantial financial burden on the American public. This multi-plaintiff litigation system, originally designed to offer restitution for alleged harms caused by corporate products, is increasingly being manipulated by aggressive advertising campaigns designed to unearth potential claimants, irrespective of the legitimacy of their claims.

The Price of Dubious Science

These mass torts often hinge on questionable scientific evidence, causing irreparable damage to the reputation of corporations, pushing them to settle, even when innocent. One such litigation that exemplifies this trend is the ongoing talcum powder lawsuits against multinational corporation Johnson & Johnson. The company has been dragged into a legal quagmire with a staggering $700 million settlement already under its belt and a proposed $19 billion settlement looming on the horizon.

The ‘Tort Tax’ Phenomenon

The spiraling expenses of these litigations, encompassing attorney fees and hefty settlements, result in increased consumer prices across industries as corporations brace for potential liabilities. These legal battles are indirectly costing the public, leading to the emergence of what’s being termed as a ‘tort tax.’ This ‘tax’ is estimated to account for an eye-watering $500 billion annually, translating to approximately $1,300 per American each year.

The Role of Third-Party Investors

Another unsettling aspect of this litigation system is the growing involvement of third-party investors. These entities fund the time-consuming and expensive process of advertising and acquiring claimants, with the legal industry having splurged an estimated $6.8 billion on 77 million legal ads on TV between 2017 and 2021 alone. This lack of transparency allows these financiers to influence cases, often skewing the scales of justice.

Until comprehensive legislative and regulatory measures are implemented to tackle these issues, the financial ramifications of mass tort litigations will continue to bleed into the pockets of the average American.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

