The Herald Bulletin Announces Strategic Changes in Print Edition Delivery and Schedule

Breaking through the early morning quietness, the rustle of newspapers landing on doorsteps has been an American ritual for long. Recently, The Herald Bulletin, a leading local newspaper, announced a strategic shift in their print edition distribution from Mondays to Tuesdays, primarily due to difficulties in finding enough delivery carriers in the current economic landscape. Alongside, the newspaper has also decided to entrust all home print deliveries to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Strategic Shift to USPS

The decision to move to USPS is not merely a logistical one. It is also influenced by the fact that many national holidays fall on Mondays when USPS does not deliver. By transferring the print day to Tuesday, The Herald Bulletin ensures that their readers will not miss out on their daily dose of news due to holidays.

Digital Alternatives for Readers

Understanding the changing dynamics of news consumption, The Herald Bulletin offers digital alternatives to its readers. This includes a robust website with round-the-clock news updates and an e-edition, which is available before 6 a.m. on publication days. Their customer service team is readily available to assist readers in accessing these digital formats.

Continued Commitment to Print

Despite the shift towards digital, The Herald Bulletin’s commitment to its print readers remains unflinching. The newspaper continues to produce print editions and magazines. Some of the upcoming issues include the spring issue of Madison, which is set to feature local stories and photographs, and a Black History month magazine that will spotlight contributions from local Black leaders and feature historical articles. Editor Scott Underwood encourages readers to utilize the digital resources while expressing gratitude for their continued loyalty through these industry changes.