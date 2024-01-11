The Happy Turtle Soap Shop: A Beacon of Eco-Friendly Business in Longmont

The Happy Turtle Soap Shop, a freshly minted addition to the Old Town Marketplace of Longmont, Colorado, is swimming against the plastic tide by offering an array of environmentally-conscious bath products. The repertoire ranges from facial creams, back brushes, shea butter lotion, massage oil, to sea salt scrubs and a cornucopia of soaps. The brainchild of Suzanne Trimm, the shop is a reflection of her entrepreneurial spirit and a heartfelt tribute to her late sister, a turtle enthusiast.

A Floridian Connection

The store's product lineup, barring locally made candles, is sourced from Tarpon Springs, Florida, an area known for its sea sponges. The Happy Turtle boasts of an impressive collection of over 40 soap scents, with some concocted from vegetable glycerin and others from goat milk and olive oil blends. What sets the store apart, however, are the soaps embedded with natural sea sponges, a novelty item in Colorado.

The Crusade Against Plastic

Trimm takes pride in not just selling her products, but in educating her customers about the advantages of choosing natural sea sponges over plastic alternatives. This commitment to environmental consciousness, coupled with the quality of the products, has quickly earned The Happy Turtle positive feedback and a loyal customer base since its doors opened in November.

Community Impact

The Happy Turtle is not just a store; it's a part of the Old Town Marketplace's business community. Trimm's venture has been met with support and camaraderie, adding another layer of charm to the quaint marketplace while simultaneously raising the bar for eco-friendliness in local businesses.