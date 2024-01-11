en English
The Guardian US Bolsters Its Investigations Unit with Seasoned Journalists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST
The Guardian US has strengthened its investigative prowess by welcoming two new additions to its team. Melissa Segura, a seasoned journalist with an impressive portfolio, and George Joseph, known for his sharp investigative skills, have joined the newspaper’s investigations unit. This move underscores The Guardian’s commitment to uncovering stories that matter and presenting deeply researched narratives to its readers.

Talents from BuzzFeed News and The City

Melissa Segura will be stepping into the role of a senior investigative reporter. Segura’s journalistic journey spans various newsrooms, with her most recent stint at BuzzFeed News. There, she produced the Polk Award-winning series ‘Broken Justice in Chicago.’ This groundbreaking series illuminated the struggles faced by Latina women in their quest to prove the wrongful convictions of their male relatives. In addition, Segura’s vast experience also encompasses a 12-year tenure at Sports Illustrated, another testament to her wide-ranging reporting skills.

George Joseph, on the other hand, is transitioning from The City, a nonprofit news outlet that delves into New York’s political, business, and social landscapes. Joseph’s track record is equally impressive, with his significant contribution in revealing ‘straw donor’ schemes associated with Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign. Before his time at The City, Joseph worked as an investigative reporter for WNYC Public Radio, adding another layer to his professional repertoire.

The Guardian US Investigations Unit: A Beacon of Truth

The investigations unit at The Guardian US is renowned for its uncompromising dedication to truth and justice. Their commitment extends to unearthing corporate and government malfeasance, highlighting human rights violations, and addressing a myriad of other pressing issues impacting the United States. This unit has spearheaded or collaborated on numerous investigations, including exposing labor exploitation in Saudi Arabia, revealing previously undisclosed deaths in New Jersey state prisons, and shedding light on controversies involving US House Speaker, Mike Johnson.

With Segura’s and Joseph’s addition, The Guardian US is poised to deliver even more incisive reporting. Their track records of exposing corruption, cheating, and injustice make them invaluable assets to the investigations unit. As The Guardian US continues to evolve, its readers can anticipate an even greater commitment to presenting meticulously researched, impactful stories that promote accountability and transparency.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

