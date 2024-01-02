en English
The Great Resignation: Why Record Numbers of CEOs Stepped Down in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
In 2023, a striking trend emerged in the American corporate landscape – an unprecedented number of CEOs decided to empty the captain’s chair. According to the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the turnover rate was the highest since they began tracking this data in 2002. Over 1,500 CEOs, from both leading and smaller companies, stepped down from their positions. This shift in leadership marks a significant milestone in corporate America.

A Confluence of Factors

There wasn’t a one-size-fits-all reason for this mass exodus. Alexander Kirss, a senior principal of research at Gartner, points to several key factors. Delayed CEO retirements, CEO burnout, concerns about CEO underperformance, and high-performing CEOs opting for better opportunities all contributed to the trend. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a substantial role, spurring an environment of volatility where companies clung to stability, often represented by their existing CEOs.

The Aftermath of Pandemic

However, as the economy stabilizes, a change is in the air. Boards of directors, now less apprehensive, are more willing to take risks, seek new leadership, and explore fresh directions. But this change hasn’t been without its challenges. The stress of managing through a pandemic, now compounded by rising geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and looming recession fears, has added to the pressures faced by CEOs. One such example is the case of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where the CEO, Scott Tarriff, resigned amid an accounting scandal and financial report issues.

Beyond the Corner Office

But the impact of these pressures doesn’t stop at the door of the corner office. These changes ripple through the entirety of the organization, leading to cost-cutting measures, hiring freezes, and layoffs. Employees at all levels feel the impact, as the organizations adapt to their new leadership and the challenges of a post-pandemic economy.

Business Economy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

