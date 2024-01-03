en English
The ‘Great Growth Race’ in the Legal Industry: A Pursuit of Scale

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
The legal industry has been witnessing a substantial expansion, a phenomenon referred to as the ‘Great Growth Race’. An industry report by Fairfax Associates suggests that within the next five years, all the firms currently listed in the Am Law 100 would either have hit the $1 billion or $2 billion revenue bracket or be displaced by faster-growing firms. Am Law 100 firms have been gearing up for the race, with many aligning their strategies with their core competencies.

Significant Moves in the Legal Industry

Stephen Sutro, a litigator at Duane Morris has been chosen to command the firm’s trial practice lawyers, replacing Wayne Mack. This is part of the firm’s strategy to adopt a more balanced geographical approach to its litigation practice and strengthen its national profile as a litigation powerhouse. Miami-based startup FirmPilot has raised a seed fundraise of $2 million, led by Valor VC, to create a platform that integrates artificial intelligence into law firms’ marketing efforts. The platform, which has already analyzed five million pieces of legal content and generated 12 million leads, can scrutinize over 2 million data points to create authentic SEO-optimized content and automate SEO, advertising, and content creation.

Leadership Changes and Growth Areas

Peter Michaud has officially been appointed chairman of Ballard Spahr, making him the first leader from outside the firm’s Philadelphia headquarters in its 139-year history. Michaud, who is also the firm’s first openly gay chairman, intends to focus on expanding certain practice areas and the firm’s geographic presence. The firm’s litigation practice had a strong year in 2023 and expects M&A activity to continue to be robust in 2024. Glaser Weil’s managing partner, Peter Weil, has been at the helm of significant business acquisitions, corporate transactions, and real estate developments in Los Angeles and beyond. The firm, which Weil co-founded in 1988, has grown to around 100 attorneys and boasts a notably broader and more diverse client base.

Mergers and the Push for Scale

Mergers between U.S. law firms increased slightly in 2023, with 48 such deals completed during the year. The largest merger was the tie-up between Holland & Knight and Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. Dentons also made a significant cross-border merger with Indian law firm Link Legal. The trend for law firms to pursue mergers as the quickest route to substantial growth continues, albeit with some firms finding it challenging to find a financially comparable merger partner. About two decades ago, only two large law firms reported gross revenue of over $1 billion. However, the next five years are expected to bring in a significant shift, with all current Am Law 100 firms either reaching the $1 billion or $2 billion mark.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

