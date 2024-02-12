The Goon Returns: A Vampire Threat Looms in Dark Horse Comics' New Miniseries

Dark Horse Comics is about to unleash a thrilling new chapter in the Goon saga, titled 'Them That Don't Stay Dead'. This miniseries, slated for release soon, will continue the captivating storyline that has enthralled fans for years.

The Goon Returns: A New Miniseries on the Horizon

In a move that's sure to excite comic book aficionados, Dark Horse Comics has announced the upcoming launch of 'The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead'. This latest installment in the much-loved Goon series is penned and illustrated by none other than Eric Powell, the creative force behind this unique universe.

With Craig Davison lending his talents to create a stunning variant cover, the first issue of 'Them That Don't Stay Dead' will hit the shelves in March, priced at $4.99. The anticipation among fans is palpable, as they eagerly await the next adventure in the Goon's world.

Lonely Street's New Terror: The Vampire Threat

The new miniseries finds the Goon and his sidekick, Franky, back on Lonely Street, facing a formidable enemy. This time, it's vampires who threaten their peace, adding a chilling twist to the familiar setting.

Powell's storytelling prowess promises a gripping narrative filled with suspense, action, and the dark humor that has become synonymous with the Goon series. Fans can expect to be drawn into a world where supernatural forces collide, testing the mettle of their beloved characters.

Celebrating 25 Years of the Goon

As 'Them That Don't Stay Dead' gears up for its debut, Powell took a moment to reflect on the series' 25th anniversary. He expressed gratitude towards the dedicated fan base that has supported the Goon's journey over the years.

This loyal following has played a significant role in the series' longevity, proving that there's an enduring appetite for well-crafted stories that blend horror, comedy, and compelling characters.

With 'Them That Don't Stay Dead', Dark Horse Comics continues to enrich the Goon's legacy, offering readers another opportunity to immerse themselves in the strange and wonderful world of Lonely Street.

Important Note: Pre-orders for 'The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead' #1 are now open. Secure your copy today and prepare for an unforgettable ride.

In the realm of comic books, 'The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead' stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of complex, relatable characters. As the Goon and Franky face their latest challenge, fans and newcomers alike can look forward to a gripping tale that will leave them eagerly awaiting the next installment.