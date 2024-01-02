en English
Economy

The Golden Rule of Government Spending: A Principle for Fiscal Sustainability

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
The principle of government borrowing exclusively for investment, and not for funding current expenditures, is known as the golden rule of government spending. The aim of this fiscal policy principle is to prevent the burden of debt from falling on future generations due to present-day expenditure. Countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom have adopted versions of this rule, with varying degrees of strictness and success.

European Union’s Adoption of the Golden Rule

In 1997, the European Union implemented a version of the golden rule with its Stability and Growth Pact, aiming to keep deficits below 3% of GDP and debt under 60% of GDP. However, after the 2008 financial crisis, flexibility was introduced into these limits, which were further suspended until at least 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States’ Approach to Fiscal Policy

Contrary to these practices, the United States has not incorporated the golden rule into its fiscal policy. Instead, it operates under a budget ceiling and has experienced contentious debates over raising the debt limit, most recently in January 2023 when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that extraordinary measures would be needed to prevent a government shutdown and default on debt.

The Golden Rule and Government Debt Management

The golden rule remains a guiding principle for managing government debt. It aims to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability without overburdening future generations. However, the approach to this rule varies among countries, and the effectiveness of its implementation is dependent on a range of factors, including political will, economic conditions, and the specific fiscal challenges faced by each country.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

