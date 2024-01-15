The Global Impact of Naming Streets After Martin Luther King Jr.

On the global map, over a thousand streets echo the name of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., a testament to his enduring legacy. A fascinating 955 of these are scattered across 41 states in the United States, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The practice of etching King's name onto our city landscapes gained traction following his tragic assassination in 1968, and subsequently, the instatement of Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday in 1983.

Advertisment

The Birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. Streets

The first city to adopt King's name for a street is believed to be Chicago. South Park Way was rechristened ahead of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, not merely to honor King, but also as a strategic move to enhance the city's public image. This act heralded the onset of a global trend in honoring King's legacy through our everyday cartography.

A Symbol of African American Community Life

Advertisment

Geography professor Derek Alderman's quarter-century long research reveals an intriguing pattern. Streets bearing King's name are mostly concentrated in cities where at least one-third of the population is African American. These thoroughfares, often pulsating with life, serve as the nerve centers for African American communities. They are adorned with churches, government offices, schools, and businesses that foster community organizing and support.

Resistance and Recognition

Despite their significance, not all Martin Luther King Jr. streets bask in the limelight. While some major cities boast prominent roads named after King, numerous such streets are smaller and confined within predominantly African American neighborhoods. The act of naming streets after King has occasionally encountered resistance from certain white business owners, fueled by fears of stigmatization. Yet, Alderman emphasizes that these streets, bearing King's name, are pivotal in integrating African American history into the broader American narrative. They are a physical reminder of King's influence and the continued pertinence of his legacy.