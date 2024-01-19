The Gladstone Group and TradePMR's Exclusive M&A Symposium: A Game-changer for RIAs

The Gladstone Group and TradePMR have announced their collaboration to host an exclusive Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Symposium preceding the Technology Tools for Today (T3) Conference. This invitation-only symposium, slated for January 22, 2024, is designed to equip Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) with practical insights into the ever-changing M&A landscape, positioning them for growth and adaptation.

Industry Giants to Speak at Symposium

Noteworthy figures from the industry, including Joe Duran, CEO of Rise Growth Partners, Dan Kreuter, CEO of the Gladstone Group, and Robb Baldwin, Founder & CEO of TradePMR, will be sharing their expertise at the symposium. Their discussions will revolve around the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the M&A sector, particularly for RIAs. This symposium is more than a gathering of industry experts; it's a platform for RIAs to gain actionable strategies and remain competitive in an ever-evolving market.

Focusing on Growth and Adaptability

Both the Gladstone Group, a firm specializing in M&A, strategic consulting, and executive search within the wealth and investment management sectors, and TradePMR, a privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider supporting independent RIAs with technology tools and operational support, believe in the importance of adaptability and growth in the current industry climate. The symposium is a testament to this belief, providing RIAs with an opportunity to learn and grow from the best in the business.

A Valuable Pre-event to the T3 Conference

The M&A Symposium serves as a unique prelude to the T3 Conference, offering high-performing RIAs an opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the M&A domain. By attending this exclusive event, they will not only learn about the trends shaping the M&A landscape but also discover strategies to leverage these trends for their advantage. As the industry continues to evolve, events like the M&A Symposium become essential platforms for RIAs to stay ahead of the curve.