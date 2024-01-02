The Game’s Passport Woes: Might Miss Juicy Fest’s Opening Show

US rapper, The Game, is facing a passport dilemma that could make him miss the inaugural show of the Juicy Fest hip hop and R&B festival in Christchurch, New Zealand. Despite constant collaboration with US immigration over several months, The Game has experienced delays due to a holiday weekend and currently remains sceptical about receiving his passport in time. Even though he has secured his visa and is ready to travel, he hinted that his arrival might be postponed by a day or two.

The Game’s Contingency Plan

In case he misses the Christchurch show, The Game has expressed intentions to make a comeback for a headline performance towards the end of the festival tour. This arrangement adds a layer of anticipation for fans, who may witness an unexpected climax to the festival with The Game’s belated entry.

Changes in the Juicy Fest Lineup

Meanwhile, Juicy Fest organizers have announced some reshuffling in the lineup. Compton rapper YG has been introduced as a last-minute addition, injecting fresh energy into the festival. In a disappointing turn of events, Krayzie Bone has had to withdraw due to health concerns, and in his stead, Bizzy Bone will take the stage to represent Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, promising to deliver their greatest hits.

Juicy Fest: The Journey Ahead

Following the New Zealand leg of the tour, which encompasses shows in Wellington, Auckland, and Tauranga, Juicy Fest will march on to Australia for five more shows. The tour, headlined by T-Pain, Ashanti, T.I, and potentially The Game, kicks off on January 3 in Christchurch. Despite a few hiccups and lineup alterations, the fans’ enthusiasm remains undeterred, keeping the spirit of the festival alive.