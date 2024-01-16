The Future of Sons: American Parents' Growing Concerns

As we step further into the 21st Century, the narratives of gender roles are being rewritten, creating a ripple effect on the concerns of parents, particularly those with liberal leanings, about their sons' future success. This was starkly depicted by a 2020 American Family Survey, which indicated that American parents are more worried about their sons (40%) becoming successful adults than their daughters (34%).

Liberal Parents and the Gender Worry Gap

The survey revealed an intriguing dichotomy. Parents who identify as liberal showed a greater degree of concern for their sons (48%) over their daughters (40%), a statistic that seems counterintuitive given their vocal advocacy for gender equality and societal-wide concerns for girls' success. This dichotomy is illuminated by Richard Reeves and Ember Smith from the Brookings Institute. They attribute this trend to the declining academic and employment success of boys and men, a sharp contrast to the historical and current challenges faced by women.

Shifting Tide: Boys and Men in Modern Society

Reeves' book, 'Of Boys And Men: Why The Modern Male Is Struggling,' shines a spotlight on alarming statistics, including higher college enrollment rates of Black women over White men. He suggests solutions such as boys starting school later and urging more men to enter HEAL professions. The book also delves into the complex perceptions of what it means to be a man in 2023, the stigma faced by male educators, and the notion that girls are seen as more resilient than boys.

Perceptions, Stigma, and the Future of Men

As we conclude, it's essential to acknowledge that the struggles of men and boys are different, not worse, than those of women and girls. The traditional male provider role is fading without a clear replacement, particularly among liberal families. The axioms of masculinity are being redefined, and these changing dynamics warrant a broader societal conversation and an empathetic approach to understanding the unique challenges faced by boys and men in the modern world.