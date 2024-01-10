The Freezer Bowl: Remembering NFL’s Coldest Playoff Encounter

On a frigid day in Cincinnati, on January 10, 1982, the Riverfront Stadium bore witness to an NFL game etched in memory as the Freezer Bowl. Often touted as one of the NFL’s coldest games, the AFC championship game between San Diego and Cincinnati still raises goosebumps. The Bengals’ victory over San Diego, with a scoreline of 27-7, was not the only thing that stood out that day. The bone-chilling cold and the relentless winds turned the game into a legendary affair.

Braving the Elements

As the game kicked off, the mercury was pushed down to approximately 8 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. By the game’s end, it had slightly inched up to minus 5. But the real demon was the wind. Averaging 23 mph and often gusting over 30 mph, it brought the perceived temperature down to a numbing minus 30 degrees. The Freezer Bowl was not just a game; it was a test of endurance against nature’s fury.

Wind Chill and Retrospective Recalibration

Interestingly, in 2001, the National Weather Service updated the wind chill formula. When applied retrospectively, the wind chill at the start of the Freezer Bowl would read an even more biting minus 34 degrees. Despite this recalibration, the Freezer Bowl holds its ground as the coldest playoff game in NFL history. The overall coldest NFL game still remains the 1967 championship game, popularly known as the Ice Bowl.

One for the Records

Not only did the Freezer Bowl make NFL history, but it also marked the sixth-coldest day in Cincinnati’s recorded history. The coldest day in the city’s annals was in 1985 when the average temperature was a shivering 12.5 degrees below zero. The Freezer Bowl remains a testament to the iron will of the players and the unyielding spirit of the fans who braved the cold for the love of football.