In the heart of New Orleans, where the air is thick with tradition and the streets pulse with the rhythm of the city's vibrant culture, two women are making history. Susu Kearney and Caroline Thomas are the female forces behind the Rex parade's awe-inspiring costumes, breathing life into the city's most cherished Carnival tradition.

Susu Kearney: A Legacy of Color and Creativity

For 51 years, Susu Kearney has been an integral part of the Rex parade, weaving her magic into the tapestry of New Orleans' Carnival. As a costume designer, she creates ensembles that dance in harmony with the beauty and color of the floats. Each costume is a testament to Kearney's artistry, a visual symphony that complements the grandeur of the parade.

Kearney follows in the footsteps of several female pioneers who have left their indelible mark on the Rex organization. In a world that was once the exclusive domain of men, these women carved out their own space, transforming the Rex parade with their creativity and passion. One such trailblazer was James Reiss' grandmother, who created the original sketches and designs for the floats.

Caroline Thomas: The Helm of a New Era

Caroline Thomas, Rex's creative director, is the embodiment of the modern female pioneer. She started her journey with the organization by answering a simple Craigslist ad. Today, she stands at the helm, guiding the creative vision of the Rex parade.

Thomas' work is a testament to her talent and dedication. Under her leadership, the Rex parade has continued to evolve, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Her designs are a tribute to the rich history of the Rex organization and a celebration of the city's vibrant culture.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Both Kearney and Thomas are committed to inspiring the next generation of talented women. They believe that the Rex parade is a platform for creative expression, a space where women can showcase their talents and make their mark on the city's cultural landscape.

Through their work, Kearney and Thomas are not only preserving the traditions of the Rex parade but also redefining what it means to be a female pioneer in the world of Carnival. They are the architects of a new era, a time when women are no longer confined to the sidelines but are at the forefront of the city's most cherished traditions.