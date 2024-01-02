The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University’s Campus Hangs in the Balance

As the gavel prepares to fall in a federal bankruptcy court in West Virginia, the fate of the former Alderson Broaddus University campus hangs in the balance. A court-appointed trustee has moved to sell the university’s land, furnishings, equipment, and supplies for a sum of $4.9 million to DACK Investments LLC, an event that is poised to mark the final chapter of an institution that once stood as a beacon of Baptist education.

Bankruptcy and a Bid for Assets

The small Baptist establishment, Alderson Broaddus University, set in motion a series of events that has led to this juncture. Plagued by financial challenges for years, the university filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in August 2024, a step taken to liquidate its assets. This move came following a month of ceasing operations, leaving an estimated $1 million to $10 million in assets and $10 million to $50 million in liabilities. The university’s bankruptcy filing also revealed debts to approximately 100-199 creditors.

Implications for Students and Staff

The ripple effects of the university’s financial struggles did not stop at its balance sheets. With its degree-awarding ability and accreditation lost, the university was forced to shutter its website and instruct its staff to seek unemployment benefits. This decision left its 625 students grappling with a sudden disruption in their education and the daunting task of finding alternative institutions to continue their academic pursuits.

A Future Determined by Auction

The fate of the former university campus now rests with the federal bankruptcy court. Should any additional bids surface by January 26, the court will organize an auction on January 31. In the absence of other bids, a hearing will be held on the same date to approve the sale of the university’s assets to DACK Investments. This decision will signal the end of an era and the start of a new chapter for the property that once bustled with academic activity.