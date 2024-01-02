en English
Business

The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University’s Campus Hangs in the Balance

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University’s Campus Hangs in the Balance

As the gavel prepares to fall in a federal bankruptcy court in West Virginia, the fate of the former Alderson Broaddus University campus hangs in the balance. A court-appointed trustee has moved to sell the university’s land, furnishings, equipment, and supplies for a sum of $4.9 million to DACK Investments LLC, an event that is poised to mark the final chapter of an institution that once stood as a beacon of Baptist education.

Bankruptcy and a Bid for Assets

The small Baptist establishment, Alderson Broaddus University, set in motion a series of events that has led to this juncture. Plagued by financial challenges for years, the university filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in August 2024, a step taken to liquidate its assets. This move came following a month of ceasing operations, leaving an estimated $1 million to $10 million in assets and $10 million to $50 million in liabilities. The university’s bankruptcy filing also revealed debts to approximately 100-199 creditors.

Implications for Students and Staff

The ripple effects of the university’s financial struggles did not stop at its balance sheets. With its degree-awarding ability and accreditation lost, the university was forced to shutter its website and instruct its staff to seek unemployment benefits. This decision left its 625 students grappling with a sudden disruption in their education and the daunting task of finding alternative institutions to continue their academic pursuits.

A Future Determined by Auction

The fate of the former university campus now rests with the federal bankruptcy court. Should any additional bids surface by January 26, the court will organize an auction on January 31. In the absence of other bids, a hearing will be held on the same date to approve the sale of the university’s assets to DACK Investments. This decision will signal the end of an era and the start of a new chapter for the property that once bustled with academic activity.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

