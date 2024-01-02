en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

The Fastball Special: Marvel’s First Instance of Mutant Technology in X-Men Universe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
The Fastball Special: Marvel’s First Instance of Mutant Technology in X-Men Universe

The seminal comic book publisher, Marvel Comics, has officially acknowledged the first-ever instance of Mutant Technology in the X-Men universe, the Fastball Special, in the narrative ‘Fall of the House of X 1’. The Fastball Special, a tactic where Colossus hurls Wolverine at an opponent using Wolverine’s Adamantium claws as a weapon, has become a distinctive move in the Marvel Universe and its fandom since its inception in X-Men 100 (1976).

Fastball Special: More Than an Iconic Move

In ‘Fall of the House of X 1’, the Fastball Special is no longer merely a combat technique. It is recognized as the primordial circuit for Mutant Technology, a foundational concept underlying the infrastructure of the mutant island nation of Krakoa. Mutant Technology is defined as the collaboration of mutant powers to achieve extraordinary feats, instrumental for Krakoa’s infrastructure, including the Resurrection Protocols that prevent permanent mutant deaths.

Significance of Fastball Special

The Fastball Special’s significance as the genesis of Mutant Technology was hinted in 2020’s S.W.O.R.D. 1. Its confirmation underlines its importance to the X-Men’s history and future. Fastball Special’s recognition as the birth of Mutant Technology is a testament to the evolution of the X-Men’s abilities, allowing them to accomplish godlike feats such as conquering death, terraforming planets, and surviving superhuman attacks.

Mutant Circuits and Their Impact

The concept of Mutant Technology has led to the creation of potent mutant circuits like the Five and the Six, enabling the X-Men to achieve incredible feats and survive overwhelming threats. This recognition is a significant win for Colossus, especially after enduring personal tragedies and living in a nightmare during the Krakoan Era. It elevates Colossus among the X-Men’s most prominent and influential heroes, acknowledging his contributions to the team and the broader Marvel Universe.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unlocking AI's Potential: The Power of Prompt Engineering

By Saboor Bayat

Oldest Version of MS-DOS Precursor Now Archived on Archive.org

By Olalekan Adigun

Quantum Leap: Field Trial of Quantum Key Distribution Marks Significant Step Towards Quantum Internet

By Safak Costu

Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future

By Israel Ojoko

Climate Mobilities in South Florida: A New Study Reveals the Inevitabi ...
@Climate & Environment · 14 mins
Climate Mobilities in South Florida: A New Study Reveals the Inevitabi ...
heart comment 0
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence

By Salman Akhtar

Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence
Shaping Equitable STEM Education: Kelly Neiles at the Helm

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shaping Equitable STEM Education: Kelly Neiles at the Helm
Minor 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Detected in Buxton, Derbyshire

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Minor 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Detected in Buxton, Derbyshire
Latest Headlines
World News
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
38 seconds
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
44 seconds
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
54 seconds
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
1 min
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
1 min
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
1 min
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
1 min
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
1 min
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
2 mins
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app