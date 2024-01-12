en English
The Farmers Bank Unveils Endowment Scholarship and Green Initiative at Westfield Center’s One-Month Milestone

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
On January 10th, The Farmers Bank marked the one-month anniversary of its Westfield Financial Center—a significant milestone celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This occasion, however, was more than just an anniversary. It was an opportunity for the bank to announce its innovative partnership with the Westfield Education Foundation (WEF), and its commitment towards fostering local talent.

The First of Its Kind

During the ceremony, The Farmers Bank unveiled an endowment scholarship through WEF. This initiative is designed to empower Westfield High School seniors with a passion for business or accounting, providing them the financial support they need to pursue these careers. Notably, the bank becomes the first financial institution to establish an endowment with WEF. A $1,000 scholarship from this fund will be awarded at the WHS senior night in May, with applications set to open soon.

Fostering Community Engagement

Chris Cook, the CEO of The Farmers Bank, highlighted the shared values between the bank and Westfield. The scholarship initiative underscores their mutual commitment towards community growth and development. At his first official ribbon-cutting, Mayor Scott Willis recognized the essential role of such an institution in the city’s west side.

Green Innovations and Local Sponsorships

Additionally, the Westfield Financial Center revealed plans to offer educational field trips this spring. The purpose? To showcase its unique solar-powered Smartflower—a self-cleaning solar panel system that powers the center’s operations. This is the first system of its kind in Indiana. Apart from its green initiatives, the bank has also lent its support to local events. It is the title sponsor for the upcoming Westfield Lantern Award Ceremony and the 2024 Westfield Winter Market.

Located at 360 Tricia Lane, the Westfield Financial Center is open weekdays with a 24/7 drive-up ATM. The center is committed to promoting business growth and community engagement in Westfield, and the recent developments are a testament to this commitment.

