The Fall of a Daytime Queen: Ellen DeGeneres’ Journey from Beloved Host to Public Pariah

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Ellen DeGeneres, once the queen of daytime television, has seen her crown tarnished by a series of allegations that have painted a stark contrast to the public persona of kindness and humor she cultivated over the years. The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2003 to 2022, DeGeneres had enjoyed a seemingly unassailable position in the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. However, a string of accusations in 2020 from former employees about a ‘toxic’ work environment, including instances of bullying, racism, and inappropriate responses to sexual harassment or medical issues, have led to a significant public backlash.

The Initial Crack

Interestingly, the controversy may have started earlier, during a 2019 interview with Dakota Johnson. DeGeneres was called out by Johnson for incorrectly stating she wasn’t invited to Johnson’s party. The incident, although seemingly minor, may have been a catalyst that led some fans to question DeGeneres’ likability and authenticity.

An Apology Not Accepted

Despite issuing an apology at the beginning of the 18th season of her show, the backlash against DeGeneres continued unabated. The apology, meant to address the allegations and reassure viewers of her commitment to a safe and respectful working environment, seemed to do little to stem the tide of public opinion turning against her.

The Final Curtain

The mounting pressure eventually led to the announcement of the show’s cancellation in 2021, with its final season airing in 2022. The once-lauded host, now at the center of a public relations storm, decided to step back from the limelight, marking the end of an era in daytime television.

Since her exit from television, DeGeneres has largely retreated from the public eye, occasionally sharing content on Instagram that reflects on past interviews and her life with her wife, Portia de Rossi. From the looks of it, DeGeneres seems to be leading a more private life, away from the scrutiny that followed the end of her show and the ensuing scandal.

United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

