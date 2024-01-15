en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Evolving Middle-Class American Dream: Insight from Orlando Realtor Freddie Smith

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
The Evolving Middle-Class American Dream: Insight from Orlando Realtor Freddie Smith

In an era when the cost of living continues to rise, Americans aspiring to a middle-class lifestyle face numerous challenges, particularly with home ownership. As Freddie Smith, an Orlando realtor and TikTok creator, reveals, the financial demands of purchasing a home have significantly increased over the years, pushing the dream further away for many.

The Wage-to-Housing Gap

According to Smith, affording the average home in the U.S. now requires a salary of around $120,000 per year, a stark contrast to the $60-$70K needed just a few years ago. This wage-to-housing gap has led to an increase in long-term renting, with rent consuming a considerable portion of income and hampering the ability to save for a home. Furthermore, high levels of student loan and credit card debt among Americans compound the financial strain, thereby fragmenting the definition of middle class.

Income Disparities

Smith points out that while the average American income was around $69,000 in 2023, only a small percentage of Americans earn over $100K, with the top 10 percent of earners starting at $135,605 a year. The financial burden is further amplified by childcare costs, particularly for millennials and Gen Zers starting their lives. However, older individuals who have managed to pay off their debts and have grown-up children may find $70K sufficient.

The Changing American Dream

In response to these financial pressures, some families are opting for communal living arrangements. Smith observes that while millennials have been significantly impacted by these economic challenges, younger Gen Zers have opportunities to thrive if they avoid debt and make smart financial choices. He further notes a shift in the perception of the American Dream, suggesting that millennials and Gen Zers may not necessarily desire the traditional path of long-term home ownership and job stability.

Smith’s insights, drawn from his experiences as a realtor and interactions with thousands of Americans voicing their struggles on his TikTok platform, shed light on the significant challenges facing those who aspire to attain a middle-class lifestyle in today’s economy. As the definition of middle class continues to evolve, so does the perception of the American Dream, with many seeking alternative paths to financial stability and success.

0
Business Economy United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Just Poke Expands into Canada: New Outlet, Signature Bowls and Collaborations
In a bold gastronomic move, Just Poke, the Seattle-based poke restaurant chain, has announced its expansion into Canada. The new outpost, located in Richmond, is set to elevate the dining landscape with its fresh, sustainable offerings and innovative culinary collaborations. Just Poke: The Art of Fusion The brainchild of Seattle natives, Danny Brawer and Norman
Just Poke Expands into Canada: New Outlet, Signature Bowls and Collaborations
Red Maple Strategies Launches Operations Offering Business and Political Strategy Support
28 seconds ago
Red Maple Strategies Launches Operations Offering Business and Political Strategy Support
Oil Theft Strikes Again in Bin Qasim: PARCO Reports Another Incident, Investigations Underway
44 seconds ago
Oil Theft Strikes Again in Bin Qasim: PARCO Reports Another Incident, Investigations Underway
Marimaca Copper Corp. Triumphs with Drilling Program, Discovers New Mineralized Trend
14 seconds ago
Marimaca Copper Corp. Triumphs with Drilling Program, Discovers New Mineralized Trend
Dominos Pizza Inc Experiences Slight Drop at Market Opening
17 seconds ago
Dominos Pizza Inc Experiences Slight Drop at Market Opening
Embracer Group's Financial Struggles Lead to Widespread Layoffs
27 seconds ago
Embracer Group's Financial Struggles Lead to Widespread Layoffs
Latest Headlines
World News
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
10 seconds
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
19 seconds
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
19 seconds
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
25 seconds
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
26 seconds
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
33 seconds
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
36 seconds
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
50 seconds
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
58 seconds
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 min
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
25 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
53 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app