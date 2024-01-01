The EV Paradox: High Spending, Slow Sales, and the Road Ahead

Despite a nearly $400 billion global spend on electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022 and the forecast of adding a million new EVs on U.S. roads in 2023, dealerships are grappling with a mounting pile of unsold EV inventory. The automotive industry, according to AlixPartners, is gearing up to pour $616 billion into EVs between 2023 and 2027. Nevertheless, Cox Automotive’s statistics reveal a stark rise in the days’ supply of EVs – a metric gauging the longevity of a dealer’s existing inventory in absence of new production. This figure soared to a high of approximately 111 days in early July before dipping to 97 days in October.

Stagnant Sales and the ICE Contrast

Contrastingly, the supply of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles has remained stable, hovering between 52 and 58 days. As of August 2023, EVs are taking about twice as long to sell as they did in January. High prices, concerns over charging infrastructure, and limitations on subsidies are some contributing factors to the sluggish EV sales.

Dealers’ Pessimism and Consumer Optimism

While over half of consumers envision EVs as the future of transportation, under a third of dealers share this optimism. Tesla, a major player, has significantly slashed prices, while startups like Lucid have faced disappointing sales. Ford Motor has amplified hybrid vehicle production as the demand for EVs has leveled off. Dealers and industry experts, including Jeff Aiosa, owner of Mercedes-Benz of New London, concede to the long-term inevitability of the shift towards EVs despite the current hiccups.

Future of EVs: New Models and Advancements

General Motors has signaled the end of production for the Chevy Bolt EV to pave the way for a new model. Anticipated to be released in 2025, the new Bolt model will sport a quicker charging port and superior software and battery pack. Meanwhile, improvements in battery technology, like solid-state batteries, are promising extended range and reduced charging times, making EVs more viable for lengthier journeys. Companies like Ample are pushing for battery swapping stations for swift energy replenishment. The race for Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles continues to heat up, marking a significant trend in the automotive industry in 2024. Sales of EVs in India have nearly doubled from 48,000 units in 2022 to over 90,000 units this year, indicating a robust demand and increasing adoption. However, apprehensions around charging infrastructure and lack of sufficient choice in models persist as industry concerns.