The Ebb of Union Membership in the US Continues in 2023

US Union Membership: A Downward Trend Continues

In 2023, the proportion of hourly and salaried workers who are members of a union in the United States dipped to 10%, marking a continuation of a downward trend that began in 1983 when about 20% of workers were unionized. This pattern signifies a significant shift in the labor landscape over the past four decades, underpinned by substantial reductions in union membership.

Exploring the Driving Factors

Several elements have fueled the ongoing decline in unionization rates. Among these are increased employer resistance to unions, substantial changes in the economy, and shifts in the types of jobs that make up the labor market. The decline in unionization can also be attributed to changes in state laws, including the enactment of right-to-work laws that permit workers to opt-out of union membership and dues.

The Implications of Decreased Union Membership

The decrease in union membership is seen as part of a larger trend that could impact worker wages, benefits, and working conditions. Unions have historically played a significant role in negotiating these aspects of employment. The reduced union membership is a topic of concern for both workers and policymakers. It may influence the balance of power between employers and employees, and shape the future of labor rights and protections.

The decline in 2023, while small—from 10.1% to 10%—is a testament to the broader trend. Although unions added 139,000 more members last year, their overall share of the labor market decreased as the number of new non-union jobs outpaced union job growth.

The decline in overall union membership was primarily driven by public sector unions, with a decrease in the number of federal, state, and local government employees covered by a union contract. The financial crisis and COVID-19 have further impacted public sector unionization rates, while Michigan's repeal of its right-to-work law in 2023 might also have potential effects.