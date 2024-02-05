The Eastern Company Declares 334th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ: EML), a prominent industrial business management firm, has declared its 334th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The dividend, set at eleven cents ($0.11) per share, is scheduled for payout on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024. This decision underscores the company's consistent commitment to its shareholders, even amid turbulent business conditions.

Unwavering Commitment Amid Uncertainty

In the face of increasing operational uncertainty, The Eastern Company remains steadfast, prioritizing the interests of its shareholders. The company's decision to maintain its regular dividend payout marks an important milestone — the 334th consecutive quarterly dividend. This reaffirms the company's financial stability, reflecting its successful operations in diverse markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China.

Understanding Forward-Looking Statements

In its announcement, The Eastern Company also addressed the concept of forward-looking statements. These statements, regulated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, represent the company's predictions regarding future business scenarios. However, they come with inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cost inflation, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating global economic conditions could significantly alter the company's projected business outcomes.

Flexibility Amid Future Unpredictability

The Eastern Company acknowledges this inherent unpredictability of future revenue and margin trends. As a result, it maintains the flexibility to modify its business strategies as needed. The company also recognizes that estimates and assumptions related to forward-looking statements could have a material impact on reported amounts and disclosures. This includes valuation allowances for receivables, pension accruals, and provisions for depreciation. These factors highlight the company's prudent business approach, with a keen focus on potential future challenges.