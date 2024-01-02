en English
The Duckhorn Portfolio Faces Downturn in Luxury Wine Demand

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
As the cork pops on a new year, the wine industry uncorks a less-than-cheery outlook. A bellwether in the luxury wine sector, The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA), grapples with a downturn in consumer demand, marking its first revenue miss in 10 quarters. The company’s FY24 guidance has been pared down in response to a 5.2% drop in revenue, signaling caution in the midst of a challenging landscape.

Details on Declining Demand

Despite tighter cost control measures leading to marginal improvements, a dampened demand for luxury wines is evident. NAPA reported a 5.2% decrease in revenue, a blend of a 3.4% drop in volume and a 1.8% decline in price/mix, thereby generating $102.5 million. These figures mirror the broader trend as confirmed by data from Circana, which shows flat growth in luxury wine and a 1.6% overall decline in the wine sector.

Unfavorable Factors Fueling The Fall

Factors such as lower hotel occupancy rates in Napa Valley signal reduced spending by aspirational consumers. This, coupled with the management’s downgraded FY24 sales outlook, from $420-430 million to $420-427 million, suggests further deceleration. The scenario is further compounded by expectations for increasing labels per account and account growth, both of which add pressure on the already strained outlook.

The Road Ahead

In light of the earnings miss, the hold rating on the stock is maintained, amidst these headwinds and an uncertain near-term outlook. The revised model target price is $9.52 for FY24, assuming conservative estimates of demand and margin performance. However, it’s not all gloom and doom. There could be potential for a more favorable rating if the economy improves and NAPA experiences stronger demand for its premium wines, or if it successfully manages to increase prices. A recovery in demand and meeting its guidance could also provide a much-needed boost for the stock.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

