The District at Veridian: A New Chapter for Schaumburg’s Motorola Campus

UrbanStreet Group is set to spearhead the construction of The District at Veridian, a mixed-use development project, on the erstwhile Motorola campus in Schaumburg, Illinois. This expansive endeavor will spread across a 30-acre area, with more than a million square feet dedicated to retail, restaurants, office spaces, and a projected 574 residential units.

Revitalizing the Motorola Campus

The development, conveniently located at the confluence of Algonquin and Meacham roads, forms part of the larger 225-acre Veridian development. The District at Veridian will feature a grocery store and a confabulation of restaurants housed on the ground floor of a 280-unit apartment building. This structure is on the docket for completion in early 2026, with potential entertainment venues also in the blueprint.

The District at Veridian: A Beacon of Urbanization

With an urban style sans a defined maximum height for buildings, the project promises to magnetize people from the surrounding areas. Construction plans include a pedestrian bridge over Meacham Road to facilitate easy access. The project might even see the initiation of a second building before the inauguration of the first, should demand prove hearty.

Preserving Legacy, Embracing Change

The last remaining Motorola building on the site is under consideration for adaptive reuse, with a decision anticipated in the third quarter of the year. The mixed-use proposal received the approval of local officials last spring. The Veridian development already boasts of top-notch establishments like Topgolf, Boler Company’s global headquarters, and residential projects such as Northgate at Veridian townhouses and the Element at Veridian apartments.