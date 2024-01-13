en English
Business

The Distress of Title Pawns: A Call for Legislative Protection

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
The Distress of Title Pawns: A Call for Legislative Protection

Dejane Hester-Taylor, a resident of Gwinnett County, Georgia, finds herself grappling with the heavy burden of a title pawn loan from TitleMax, a situation that has plunged her into significant financial distress. Back in December 2022, Hester-Taylor had used her car as collateral to secure a loan of about $2,700. However, despite having made payments totalling $1,500, she still finds herself owing around $3,000, a predicament she attributes to the company’s exorbitant interest rates.

Repossession Amid Crisis

Adding insult to injury, TitleMax repossessed Hester-Taylor’s car after she missed two payments while she was out of state, attending to family matters. Her story is not unique; it’s a narrative shared by many other customers who find themselves struggling under the weight of TitleMax’s loans.

Past Transgressions

It’s important to note that TitleMax has had its share of run-ins with regulators. In 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) slapped the company with a $9 million fine for deceptive practices and illegal debt collection tactics. Unfortunately for TitleMax, history repeated itself in 2023 when it faced an additional $10 million fine. The company was found guilty of violating the Military Lending Act, having been discovered overcharging military families and adding unlawful fees to loans.

Legislative Changes Needed

As per Georgia law, the interest rate for title pawns is capped at 25% monthly for the first three months, and 12.5% monthly after that. This leads to a maximum annual rate of a staggering 187.5%. In light of her ordeal, Hester-Taylor is advocating for legislative changes that would offer better protection to consumers, shielding them from such predatory lending practices.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

