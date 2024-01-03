The Dichotomy of Seacoast’s Real Estate Market in 2023

The real estate market of Seacoast, New Hampshire, in 2023 has been a landscape of dichotomy—on one hand, it witnessed a decrease in home sales owing to high prices and limited inventory, while on the other, it saw a burgeoning luxury market with a median price inching toward a million dollars.

Rising Prices amidst Low Inventory

The Seacoast real estate market in 2023 was characterized by high prices for single-family homes and condominiums, along with a persistently low inventory. This situation has continued the trends from recent years, manifesting in a steady year-over-year decrease in home sales and increasing median prices, pushing closer to a median of one million dollars.

The Million-Dollar Market Remains Active

The Seacoast Board of Realtors, tracking sales in 13 area communities, noted that despite a real decline in sales, the million-dollar-plus market remained active, with multiple high-value home sales each month. This robust activity in the luxury market was attributed to cash buyers who were largely undeterred by the rising mortgage interest rates caused by federal rate hikes.

Luxury Real Estate in Waterfront Municipalities

These buyers, often seeking the natural beauty and amenities of the Seacoast, were especially active in waterfront municipalities such as Hampton, North Hampton, New Castle, Portsmouth, and Rye. The top ten highest-selling residences in 2023, comprising both single-family homes and condominiums, were primarily located in these areas, with features like ocean views, beach access, and luxury amenities. Notably, the highest-priced sale was an oceanfront mansion in North Hampton, indicating a strong market for luxury properties despite broader economic pressures.

As the luxury market thrives amidst the challenges, the Seacoast real estate market presents a compelling narrative of resilience and optimism. The year 2023 was a testament to the power of the luxury market, where high demand and limited inventory drove prices to new heights, even amidst economic uncertainties and rising mortgage rates. The market’s resilience underscores the enduring appeal of the Seacoast’s picturesque landscapes and luxurious amenities, positioning it as a hotbed of high-end real estate transactions.