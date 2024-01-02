en English
Business

The Dichotomy of Illinois’ Manufacturing Sector – Progress or Decline?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
The manufacturing sector in Illinois has been grappling with significant decline for decades, shedding over 300,000 jobs since 1990. Despite a nationwide recovery in manufacturing jobs since 2010, Illinois has lagged with a paltry 1 percent growth compared to the national average of 13 percent. The state’s manufacturing performance continues to falter, with a 4.7 percent decline in jobs since 2019, positioning it seventh-worst in the United States.

Regional Discrepancies

Even within the regional context, Illinois’ job loss in manufacturing is second only to Michigan. In contrast, neighboring states such as Iowa, Kentucky, and Missouri have experienced growth in manufacturing jobs.

State Government’s Efforts

The state government, helmed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, has underscored increased spending on economic development programs like REV and EDGE, record tourism, and support for small businesses through the Advantage Illinois program as accomplishments. Yet, these claims of progress are starkly juxtaposed against the overall employment numbers.

Records show that nearly 125,000 fewer people were employed in October 2023 than when Pritzker assumed office in January 2019. This translates to a 2 percent decline, marking the second-worst performance in the country. Neighboring states have fared better, with some slashing taxes and fostering more attractive business environments, thereby facilitating natural growth in their manufacturing sectors.

The Discrepancy

The gap between the state’s emphasized spending and the actual job growth results has been spotlighted as a significant issue. Critics argue that tangible results, not spending, should be the yardstick of success.

While the state grapples with these challenges, a new legislation has been introduced to address gender violence in workplaces, allowing survivors to hold employers accountable for negligence. The law, endorsed by Governor J.B. Pritzker, prolongs the limitation period for filing a lawsuit and aims to offer clearer pathways to justice.

Moreover, the minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on January 1, 2024, with most hourly workers seeing an increase of $1 per hour. This will be the sixth hike in the state’s minimum wage since 2019, with the objective of achieving a $15 per hour minimum wage by 2025.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

