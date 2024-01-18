The Denver Broncos' 2018 Quarterback Decision: A Missed Opportunity?

Back in the NFL's 2018 offseason, a decision by the Denver Broncos continues to fuel discussion amongst fans and ex-players alike. The Broncos, under the stewardship of then-general manager John Elway, elected to sign free agent quarterback Case Keenum, after separating ties with quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. That year, the Broncos had the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they opted for NC State edge defender Bradley Chubb instead of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who was snapped up two picks later by the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisment

Choice and Consequence: The Broncos' Tipping Point

The implications of this choice are far-reaching. Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler, amassed 26 sacks during his four-and-a-half-season tenure with the Broncos. However, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. On the flip side, Josh Allen, also a two-time Pro Bowler, has been instrumental in driving the Bills to the playoffs for five straight seasons.

Former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris voiced his disbelief on social media about the team's decision not to pick Allen, particularly given the presence of players like Shaq Barrett and Von Miller on the team. Barrett, who was permitted to enter free agency the following year, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he experienced significant success, notching 45 sacks over the course of five seasons.

Advertisment

Fan Sentiment and Speculation

This decision by the Broncos is widely viewed as an oversight. The debate is still very much alive, with Broncos fans speculating whether Allen would have achieved the same level of success if he had been drafted by Denver. The ripple effects of the Broncos' decision not to draft Allen continue to be felt, and the discourse surrounding it shows no sign of abating.

Case Keenum, the Alternative Choice

Case Keenum, the quarterback signed by the Broncos, was seen as an alternative to the younger, less experienced Josh Allen. However, the long-term success of Allen, coupled with the Broncos' subsequent struggle to establish a consistent quarterback, has led to the decision being heavily scrutinized. This story serves as a stark reminder of the high-stakes nature of NFL draft decisions, and their potential to shape the course of a franchise's future.