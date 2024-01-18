The Death Tax Repeal Act: Aiming to Abolish the Federal Estate Tax

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, backed by 162 colleagues, has introduced the Death Tax Repeal Act, a bill that aims to abolish the federal estate tax, colloquially known as the 'death tax.' The tax in question is levied on the transfer of assets from deceased individuals to their beneficiaries. Advocates for the bill argue that the tax imposes an unfair burden on family-owned farms and small businesses, compelling them to either liquidate assets or face steep tax bills when passing ownership to the next generation.

Advertisment

Support for Repeal

The proposed legislation has gained the endorsement of 194 organizations, spanning from agricultural to business groups. These organizations, including manufacturing, wholesaler-distributor, restaurant, and construction groups, believe that repealing the tax will underpin family-owned and operated businesses. Such support, they argue, would prevent the sale of farms and businesses to larger competitors, stimulating job creation and investment in local communities.

Criticism of the Estate Tax

Advertisment

Detractors of the estate tax argue that it represents a form of double taxation and poses a significant risk to the longevity of multi-generational family businesses. These concerns are particularly acute given the rising value of farmland and the cash-poor nature of such businesses. As such, they believe that the repeal of the 'death tax' would alleviate these pressures, contributing to the sustainability of these vital sectors of the American economy.

Comparative Tax Reforms

Meanwhile, other tax reforms are being considered across the nation. For instance, in Massachusetts, Governor Maura T Healey highlighted her administration's accomplishments in her State of the Commonwealth address. They include passing tax cuts, raising the estate tax threshold, and implementing free breakfast and lunch for all students. In Kansas, Republicans in the Senate approved a controversial three-year, $1.6 billion tax reform bill, including a contentious flat 5.25% state income tax rate. Critics argue that the bill favors the wealthy and provides minimal relief to lower wage earners. Similarly, Rhode Island Senate has introduced a bill S2064, aiming to lower the taxes paid by deceased millionaires by increasing the net taxable estate exemption to 4 million for deaths occurring on or after January 1, 2025.