The Current State of U.S. Ski Resorts: An In-Depth Look

As winter takes hold across the United States, the nation's ski resorts are reporting their operational statuses and current conditions. From the rolling hills of the Midwest to the towering peaks of the Rockies, the readiness and snow conditions at these resorts offer a dynamic picture of the winter sports season.

Chestnut Mountain and Perfect North Slopes Lead the Way

At Chestnut Mountain, conditions are favorable with machine-groomed slopes and a base depth between 10-20 inches. The resort has 73% of its trails ready for skiers and snowboarders, and four of its nine lifts are in operation. Meanwhile, Perfect North Slopes boasts a similar machine-groomed base with 57% of its trails and eight of its 11 lifts open.

Resorts like Four Lakes Snowsports, Snowstar Winter Park, and Villa Olivia are on the cusp of opening their doors to snow sports enthusiasts. Others, such as Mt Crescent and Seven Oaks, are reopening with machine-groomed slopes and bases of 15 inches.

Alpine Valley and Afton Alps Fully Operational

In Michigan and Minnesota, Alpine Valley and Afton Alps respectively have all lifts in operation. The conditions at these resorts are predominantly machine-groomed with varying base depths, offering a promising start to the season.

Resorts such as Big Powderhorn, Bittersweet, and Boyne Mountain are operating with less than 25% of their trails open. Crystal Mountain has 37% of its trails open, while Marquette is operating with 15% of its trails. Pine Knob and Mt Holly stand out with 88% and 75% of their trails open respectively. However, Mount Bohemia plans to open later in the month.

In Minnesota, resorts like Welch Village and Wild Mountain are operating with approximately 30-80% of their trails open, all featuring machine-groomed conditions. South Dakota's Terry Peak reports 27% of trails open with powder and machine-groomed conditions, while Wisconsin's Alpine Valley and Nordic Mountain boast 100% of trails open with machine-groomed conditions. Other Wisconsin resorts like Bruce Mound and Camp 10 are preparing to open soon.