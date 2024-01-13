The Complexities and Challenges of Language Learning: A Deep Dive

Learning a foreign language can be a daunting task, especially when the new language is vastly different from the learner’s native tongue. The United States State Department offers an insight into this challenge, as it categorizes languages into four different levels based on the estimated time it takes for diplomats to learn them. The time frames vary from 24 to 88 weeks, indicating the varying degrees of difficulty for English speakers in learning new languages. The complexity of the language and its dissimilarity to English are key factors contributing to this difficulty.

Inherent Complexities of Languages

Every language has its unique complexities. However, all languages are capable of being learned by infants, suggesting that the difficulty of a language is relative to the learner’s background. For instance, an English speaker might find Mandarin Chinese challenging due to its tonal nature and different writing system, while a native Mandarin speaker might find English just as challenging for its irregularities in spelling and pronunciation.

The Role of Assistive Technology in Language Learning

Assistive Technology (AT) plays a significant role in helping individuals overcome learning difficulties. While it doesn’t cure or eliminate these difficulties, AT can help learners maximize their potential by capitalizing on their strengths and circumventing areas of difficulty. For instance, some AT tools help learners with listening, math, organization and memory, and reading. The availability of a wide range of AT tools, including recorded books and subscription services, offers individuals an effective way to manage their learning disabilities.

The Importance of English Proficiency in Today’s Globalized World

The Language Enhancement Program (LEP) at King Khalid University in Saudi Arabia underscores the increasing importance of English language proficiency in today’s globalized world. The program has successfully improved the oral communication skills of English as a Foreign Language (EFL) students, emphasizing the importance and effectiveness of such initiatives. English proficiency is a key challenge for EFL learners, who often struggle to communicate effectively in English.

The Role of Mother Tongue in Learning

Research indicates that education in one’s mother tongue significantly improves learning outcomes and academic performance. Despite this, trends towards English medium education pose potential learning disadvantages for children and financial difficulties for parents. In Bangladesh, for example, the widespread use of Bangla as the mother tongue has not deterred a growth in private English medium schools. This trend has led to confusion among parents, who often equate English proficiency with English as a medium of instruction, potentially disadvantaging their children.