en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

The Complexities and Challenges of Language Learning: A Deep Dive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
The Complexities and Challenges of Language Learning: A Deep Dive

Learning a foreign language can be a daunting task, especially when the new language is vastly different from the learner’s native tongue. The United States State Department offers an insight into this challenge, as it categorizes languages into four different levels based on the estimated time it takes for diplomats to learn them. The time frames vary from 24 to 88 weeks, indicating the varying degrees of difficulty for English speakers in learning new languages. The complexity of the language and its dissimilarity to English are key factors contributing to this difficulty.

Inherent Complexities of Languages

Every language has its unique complexities. However, all languages are capable of being learned by infants, suggesting that the difficulty of a language is relative to the learner’s background. For instance, an English speaker might find Mandarin Chinese challenging due to its tonal nature and different writing system, while a native Mandarin speaker might find English just as challenging for its irregularities in spelling and pronunciation.

The Role of Assistive Technology in Language Learning

Assistive Technology (AT) plays a significant role in helping individuals overcome learning difficulties. While it doesn’t cure or eliminate these difficulties, AT can help learners maximize their potential by capitalizing on their strengths and circumventing areas of difficulty. For instance, some AT tools help learners with listening, math, organization and memory, and reading. The availability of a wide range of AT tools, including recorded books and subscription services, offers individuals an effective way to manage their learning disabilities.

The Importance of English Proficiency in Today’s Globalized World

The Language Enhancement Program (LEP) at King Khalid University in Saudi Arabia underscores the increasing importance of English language proficiency in today’s globalized world. The program has successfully improved the oral communication skills of English as a Foreign Language (EFL) students, emphasizing the importance and effectiveness of such initiatives. English proficiency is a key challenge for EFL learners, who often struggle to communicate effectively in English.

The Role of Mother Tongue in Learning

Research indicates that education in one’s mother tongue significantly improves learning outcomes and academic performance. Despite this, trends towards English medium education pose potential learning disadvantages for children and financial difficulties for parents. In Bangladesh, for example, the widespread use of Bangla as the mother tongue has not deterred a growth in private English medium schools. This trend has led to confusion among parents, who often equate English proficiency with English as a medium of instruction, potentially disadvantaging their children.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
23 mins ago
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent remarks suggesting that the cessation of social grants and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) benefits would occur if the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), loses power has sparked considerable backlash. These controversial comments were made during the ANC’s 112th anniversary celebration in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and have
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das Urges Broadened Vision for State's Development
44 mins ago
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das Urges Broadened Vision for State's Development
Egypt's President El-Sisi Sets Agenda for Higher Education and Historic Cairo's Restoration
45 mins ago
Egypt's President El-Sisi Sets Agenda for Higher Education and Historic Cairo's Restoration
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
31 mins ago
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
36 mins ago
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
43 mins ago
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
5 seconds
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
5 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
5 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
6 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
7 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
7 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
9 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
9 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
13 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
20 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
32 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app