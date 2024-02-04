The Community Celebrates Pearl's 103rd Birthday with Nationwide Card Campaign

As the saying goes, age is just a number, but for Pearl, a resident at Tygart Valley Health & Rehabilitation in Barbour County, West Virginia, her impending 103rd birthday is more than just a number - it is a testament to her long and vibrant life. In honor of this significant milestone, the care facility has begun an endearing campaign to collect birthday cards for her from all 50 states. This initiative, launched in January, has already seen an overwhelming response.

Community Embrace

As of January 30, Pearl has received an astounding collection of 414 cards. These tokens of love and respect have flooded in from a total of 41 states, with a few even crossing international borders from countries like England and Israel. However, nine states - Montana, Georgia, Oregon, Nevada, Iowa, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island - remain to be heard from. The staff at the facility, initially planning to present all the cards to Pearl on her birthday, February 13, decided to let her start opening a few cards each day due to the large volume. This approach allows her ample time to fully appreciate each card, each message.

A Rich Life

Born and raised in Randolph County, West Virginia, Pearl's life has been a journey across cities and decades. She has lived in various parts of the country, including Baltimore, Akron, and Cleveland, weaving a rich tapestry of experiences and memories. As she approaches her 103rd birthday, this celebration serves not only as a recognition of her longevity but also as an acknowledgement of the diverse life she has led.

A Personal Touch

For those still wishing to contribute to Pearl's birthday celebration, the facility has provided an address for sending cards. To add a personal touch, they've shared some of Pearl's favorite things: her favorite color is purple, she relishes chocolate, admires actors Cary Grant and Clark Gable, and is a fan of big band music, with a particular fondness for Jimmy Dorsey. This intimate insight into Pearl's preferences serves as a heartwarming invitation for the community to join in, to celebrate a life well-lived.