Education

The College Cost and Reduction Act: A Bold Step Towards College Affordability and Student Loan Reform

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
The College Cost and Reduction Act: A Bold Step Towards College Affordability and Student Loan Reform

In a decisive move to reform the landscape of higher education and the student loans process, Virginia Foxx, the Chairwoman of the House Education Committee, has introduced the College Cost and Reduction Act. This Act seeks to make college more affordable, thereby alleviating the burden of student loan debt across the country.

Unveiling the Act’s Key Objectives

The Act strategically targets three main objectives: enhancing transparency and personalization in college costs, holding colleges accountable for degrees that offer poor returns on investment, and shifting funding for universities based on student outcomes. These objectives are set to be achieved through a series of amendments to the Higher Education Act (HEA).

The Act calls for the involvement of the Education secretary and federal agency heads in creating standardized financial aid offer forms. These forms would detail all costs, student payments, and financial aid, thereby providing students with a comprehensive understanding of their financial obligations.

Tools for Transparency and Accountability

To further the objective of transparency, the bill mandates the Education secretary to maintain the College Scorecard website. This tool would allow families to easily access and compare university information, assisting them in making informed decisions about their educational journey.

The Act introduces two novel programs: the Pell Plus program and the PROMISE grant program. The former provides larger Pell Grants for degrees that are deemed to have a higher return on investment, while the latter allocates funding to schools based on their performance metrics.

Addressing Student Loan Debts

Under the new Act, colleges would be required to partially compensate the government for unpaid student loans, thereby holding them accountable for the outcomes of their degrees. In addition, the bill sets student loan limits at $50,000 for undergraduates and $100,000 for graduate students. This move is expected to help manage the growing concern of student loan debt.

The Act also streamlines repayment plans into an income-driven option and a 10-year fixed plan, offering students more manageable ways to repay their loans. These actions are part of a broader effort to reform the HEA, address the escalating costs of college education, and manage the mounting student loan debt crisis.

Education United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

