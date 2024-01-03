The Christmas Tree Project: A Beacon of Hope for Struggling Families

Amidst the twinkling lights and festive cheer, a Colorado Springs initiative, The Christmas Tree Project, is bringing warmth and hope to families grappling with hardship during the holiday season. Founded by David and Michelle Fein, it offers an extraordinary gift – free Christmas trees and decorations – to those less fortunate.

From a Simple Idea to a Global Impact

The project was conceived in 2010 when the Feins decided to post an offer of a free Christmas tree on Craigslist. The overwhelming response they received was a clear testament to the acute need for such a gesture. Over the years, this simple act of kindness has evolved into a community-led initiative that has gifted thousands of trees to families in need.

The Process and The People

To be a recipient, families fill out an online application where they share their personal stories. The number of applications this year soared to a staggering 26,000 globally, highlighting the profound impact of financial struggles on the ability to celebrate the holiday season. While the Feins and their community could only fulfill a few hundred of these requests, they remain committed to their mission.

Recognition and Reflection

The dedication of the Feins to this cause is evident not only in their tireless efforts to secure tree donations from local farms, but also in the gratitude expressed in the thank you letters they receive. These heartfelt notes reflect the joy and support the project has brought to these families. The selfless service of the Feins has been publicly recognized, with the couple recently being honored with the News 5 Jefferson Award.

After the Festivities

As the holiday season wraps up, communities in Eagle County, including Vail, Avon, Eagle, Minturn, and Gypsum, are offering various options for Christmas tree disposal. These range from free curbside collection and drop off locations to annual tree burning events. Residents also have environmentally friendly options for disposing of their wrapping and tissue paper through recycling and composting services.