Business

The ‘Chip War’: Semiconductors at the Heart of US-China Tech Conflict

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:44 am EST
The 'Chip War': Semiconductors at the Heart of US-China Tech Conflict

A $574 billion global industry finds itself at the heart of a pressing geopolitical conflict. The semiconductor industry, central to the technology sector, is caught in the crosshairs of a tech war between the United States and China. Semiconductors, critical components in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, have become a battlefield of control and dominance between these two superpowers.

(Read Also: China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle)

The Genesis of the ‘Chip War’

The United States, which has maintained dominance in the semiconductor industry since the 1950s, has imposed stringent export restrictions on the sale of advanced semiconductor chips and chip-making equipment to China under the Biden administration. These measures are part of an effort to limit China’s access to technologies that could enhance its military capabilities. The conflict intensified with China’s ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative, which prompted the US to implement controls and sanctions specifically targeting Chinese access to advanced microchip technology.

Impact on China and Its Response

The US restrictions have significantly impacted China’s semiconductor sector, leading to restrictions on advanced chip-making tools and AI processors. This has exposed vulnerabilities in China’s chip supply chain, sparking renewed efforts at achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. Despite progress with the development of China’s first 28-nm lithography system, Chinese chip makers face challenges due to global market headwinds and weaker consumer electronics spending.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping’s Vision for a Stronger China: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024)

China’s Strive for Self-Reliance

In a move suggestive of China’s adaptative strategy, a Silicon Valley veteran software executive took the helm of a startup in China, SEIDA, aiming to sell microchip design software that is crucial for the design of advanced chips. This initiative indicates a pattern of Chinese companies building on foreign know-how in an effort to develop advanced microchip technology, posing challenges to the West’s efforts to stifle Chinese development in this field.

Implications for the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain

The semiconductor supply chain is incredibly global, with 1.15 trillion semiconductors being shipped between continents each year. This ‘chip war’ has raised concerns about the security of the semiconductor supply chain, particularly in relation to Taiwan. The United States has been pressuring Japan and the Netherlands to ban the export of state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing equipment. There are also concerns about counterfeit chips infiltrating the market, compromising the safety and reliability of electronic devices, and China’s recent restrictions on gallium and germanium exports have raised fears about its ability to strangle the global chip market.

In the midst of this geopolitical tech war, the Semiconductor Industry Association reports that in 2022, global semiconductor sales reached $574 billion, with expectations that the industry could surpass a trillion dollars by the end of the decade.

Business United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

