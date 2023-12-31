The ‘Chip War’: Semiconductors at the Heart of US-China Tech Conflict

A $574 billion global industry finds itself at the heart of a pressing geopolitical conflict. The semiconductor industry, central to the technology sector, is caught in the crosshairs of a tech war between the United States and China. Semiconductors, critical components in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, have become a battlefield of control and dominance between these two superpowers.

The Genesis of the ‘Chip War’

The United States, which has maintained dominance in the semiconductor industry since the 1950s, has imposed stringent export restrictions on the sale of advanced semiconductor chips and chip-making equipment to China under the Biden administration. These measures are part of an effort to limit China’s access to technologies that could enhance its military capabilities. The conflict intensified with China’s ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative, which prompted the US to implement controls and sanctions specifically targeting Chinese access to advanced microchip technology.

Impact on China and Its Response

The US restrictions have significantly impacted China’s semiconductor sector, leading to restrictions on advanced chip-making tools and AI processors. This has exposed vulnerabilities in China’s chip supply chain, sparking renewed efforts at achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. Despite progress with the development of China’s first 28-nm lithography system, Chinese chip makers face challenges due to global market headwinds and weaker consumer electronics spending.

China’s Strive for Self-Reliance

In a move suggestive of China’s adaptative strategy, a Silicon Valley veteran software executive took the helm of a startup in China, SEIDA, aiming to sell microchip design software that is crucial for the design of advanced chips. This initiative indicates a pattern of Chinese companies building on foreign know-how in an effort to develop advanced microchip technology, posing challenges to the West’s efforts to stifle Chinese development in this field.

Implications for the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain

The semiconductor supply chain is incredibly global, with 1.15 trillion semiconductors being shipped between continents each year. This ‘chip war’ has raised concerns about the security of the semiconductor supply chain, particularly in relation to Taiwan. The United States has been pressuring Japan and the Netherlands to ban the export of state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing equipment. There are also concerns about counterfeit chips infiltrating the market, compromising the safety and reliability of electronic devices, and China’s recent restrictions on gallium and germanium exports have raised fears about its ability to strangle the global chip market.

In the midst of this geopolitical tech war, the Semiconductor Industry Association reports that in 2022, global semiconductor sales reached $574 billion, with expectations that the industry could surpass a trillion dollars by the end of the decade.

