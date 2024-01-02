en English
The Changing Landscape of Lafayette’s Television Industry: A Look at the Past and the Present

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
The Changing Landscape of Lafayette’s Television Industry: A Look at the Past and the Present

In the heart of Lafayette, Louisiana, an ever-changing tableau of television broadcasting is playing out, with many familiar faces departing from the local TV stations. The television industry has undergone a significant transformation, particularly in the digital sphere, spurred on by the advent of the internet and social media.

Turnover in Television Industry

In recent years, there has been a considerable turnover among broadcasters, with only a handful of on-air personalities who have been on the air for twelve years or more. This shift is an inevitable part of the industry’s evolution but can be poignant for viewers who have formed a connection with these long-time television figures. The departure of these personalities, though nostalgic, does not hinder the uninterrupted delivery of news.

Gray Television’s New Venture

In the midst of these changes, Gray Television has made a significant announcement. Its WVUE station will broadcast 10 New Orleans Pelicans basketball games in the current season. The games will be aired not only on WVUE’s main signal and digital channels but also on stations in other markets. This step comes in response to the dwindling viewership of cable regional sports networks due to cord-cutting. In an attempt to reach a wider audience, teams and leagues are pivoting towards broadcast.

The Impact of the Venture

The partnership with the Pelicans is seen as a positive move by both parties. It is set to provide over-the-air viewing access to Pelicans games for more than 3 million households and over seven million people across the Gulf South region. Gray also highlighted that its stations are carried by major cable and satellite distributors. The broadcasting team for the Pelicans games includes renowned play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, former NBA star and color analyst Antonio Daniels, and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale.

While the departure of familiar faces from the local TV stations may stir nostalgia among viewers, the relentless progress of the news industry continues. The evolution of the television industry, particularly its adaptation to new technologies and changes in media consumption habits, underscores the resilience and dynamism of this sector.

0
United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

